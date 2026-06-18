EQS-News: T-ROC / Key word(s): Tech

T-ROC Global Unveils Scalable Assembly Services Designed for Multi-Market Retail Launches



18.06.2026 / 15:47 CET/CEST

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New Offering Enables Rapid, Consistent Execution Across Hundreds of Store Locations in Days, not Months MIAMI, FL - June 18, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC Global), the leading managed retail service provider of people and technology solutions for the global retail market, today announced the expansion of its Assembly Services, a scalable, nationwide solution designed to support large-scale retail rollouts with speed, precision, and consistency. As retailers face increasing pressure to execute complex in-store initiatives across multiple markets, T-ROC Global's Assembly Services deliver a streamlined solution for fixture assembly, display setup, and merchandising implementation. The solution for launching a new product line, executing a seasonal reset, or opening multiple locations at once. Built to operate at scale, T-ROC Global's trained teams can complete assembly and setup across hundreds of stores within days or weeks, dramatically reducing time-to-market while maintaining strict quality standards. The service is powered by a centralized project management model, standardized processes, and real-time reporting, ensuring consistent execution across every location. "Retail today moves fast, and our clients need partners who can keep up without sacrificing quality," said Brett Beveridge, CEO and Founder of T-ROC Global. "Our Assembly Services are designed to deliver speed and consistency at scale, whether it's 50 stores or 500. We're helping brands and retailers launch faster, operate more efficiently, and create a seamless experience for their customers from day one." Assembly Services support a wide range of retail environments, including big-box stores, specialty retail, and emerging formats. By combining experienced field teams with advanced logistics coordination, the company ensures that each project is executed on time, on brand, and on budget. Key benefits of T-ROC Global's Assembly Services include: Rapid Deployment: Nationwide coverage enables completion of large-scale projects in compressed timelines

Nationwide coverage enables completion of large-scale projects in compressed timelines Consistent Execution: Standardized training and processes ensure uniformity across all locations

Standardized training and processes ensure uniformity across all locations End-to-End Support: From delivery coordination to final setup, T-ROC Global manages every phase

From delivery coordination to final setup, T-ROC Global manages every phase Scalable Solutions: Flexible resources to support projects of any size or complexity With this expanded offering, T-ROC Global continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner for retailers seeking agile, high-impact solutions in an increasingly competitive landscape. For more information about T-ROC Global's Assembly Services, visit: https://trocglobal.com/assembly-services/ To learn more about T-ROC Global, visit www.trocglobal.com and follow on Facebook , X , Instagram , and LinkedIn . About The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC Global) T-ROC Global is a retail branding and consulting partner that supports companies in navigating through today's retail shopping experience, redefining the power of people and technology. T-ROC Global offers a unique combination of people-based services, applications, technology management, mystery shopping programs, actionable market research and competitive insights that support the complex needs of assisted selling. T-ROC Global's expertise and next-generation technology is delivered by a team that's all in to drive sales, optimize performance and deliver measurable ROI for businesses every single day. Contact:

Tyler Sminkey

tyler@jwipr.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: T-ROC





18.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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