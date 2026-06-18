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WKN: A3EYDN | ISIN: US3119211007 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
18.06.26 | 16:04
5,320 US-Dollar
-3,45 % -0,190
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FATPIPE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FATPIPE INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
18.06.2026 16:02 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FatPipe Networks: FatPipe Awarded 2026 Visionary Spotlight Award for SD-WAN by ChannelVision Magazine

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN) today announced ChannelVision Magazine has named FatPipe as a 2026 Visionary Spotlight Award (VSA) winner for SD-WAN.

The annual Visionary Spotlight Awards is among the channel's longest-running awards programs, having celebrated innovation, leadership and success for more than a decade. The VSAs also serve as a trusted resource for channel partners, helping them identify leading solutions in an increasingly complex technology ecosystem.

Each year, ChannelVision's editors and independent judges evaluate entries based on a range of criteria, including overall innovation, future industry impact, creativity, feature set differentiation, ease of use and interoperability.

"The 2026 VSAs reflect a rapidly evolving channel, with advisors navigating emerging AI-driven technologies and shifting buyer expectations," said ChannelVision president and CEO Berge Kaprelian. "The VSAs help cut through the noise by recognizing the companies who are delivering innovation and measurable business value. On behalf of ChannelVision, congratulations to all of this year's VSA winners."

FatPipe was selected for its continued innovation in SD-WAN, helping enterprises, service providers, and channel partners deliver resilient, redundant, high-performance connectivity across distributed environments. FatPipe's SD-WAN platform aggregates multiple connections, including satellite, 5G, fiber, broadband, and LTE, while providing intelligent traffic steering, load balancing, and seamless failover. By helping customers reduce downtime, improve application performance, and simplify network operations, FatPipe gives channel partners a differentiated solution for organizations that depend on mission-critical connectivity across branch offices, remote sites, cloud environments, and datacenters.

"We are honored to be recognized by ChannelVision Magazine as a 2026 Visionary Spotlight Award winner for SD-WAN," said Dr. Ragula Bhaskar, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of FatPipe. "This award reflects FatPipe's continued commitment to helping partners and customers build mission-critical networks. As organizations rely on increasingly distributed networks, FatPipe remains focused on delivering resilient SD-WAN solutions that improve uptime, simplify management, and help businesses stay connected when it matters most."

ChannelVision will publish the full list of 2026 Visionary Spotlight Award winners in its upcoming June TSD Directory issue, available at channelvisionmag.com.

About ChannelVision Magazine

ChannelVision Magazine (www.channelvisionmag.com), which operates under its parent company, Beka Business Media, is a bi-monthly publication and website that is read by channel partners that sell all manner of voice, data, access, managed and business services - both on premise and "in the cloud" - as well as technology gear and equipment, primarily in the SMB space. ChannelVision offers a highly focused and efficient way for service providers and hardware and software companies to reach experienced channel partners targeting the small/medium business space. More than two-thirds of ChannelVision's subscribers (plus an additional and growing Web-based readership) are telecom agents and equipment VARs. The company is also the driving force behind the annual CVxEXPO (www.cvxexpo.com) community gathering, each November in Glendale, Arizona.

About FatPipe

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for cooperation from ISPs and allow enterprises and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe offers a single-stack networking and cybersecurity platform backed by 13 U.S. patents related to multipath and software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold through more than 200 resellers worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.fatpipeinc.com.

Follow us on Twitter @FatPipe_Inc.

Request to sign up as a reseller by contacting us at sales123@fatpipeinc.com.

Contacts:

Vikrant Ragula
Director of Investor Relations
FatPipe Networks
+1 801.683-5656 x 1140
Investor.ir@fatpipeinc.com

SOURCE: FatPipe Networks



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/fatpipe-awarded-2026-visionary-spotlight-award-for-sd-wan-by-chan-1178653

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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