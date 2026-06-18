Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. Welcomes Calmara, a New Functional Wellness Beverage, to Its CPG Incubator

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. expands its national CPG incubator with Calmara Beverage Company, bringing a physician-founded functional wellness beverage inspired by focus, clarity, sustainable energy, and performance to consumers nationwide.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTCID:GGII), the nation's first fast moving consumer goods incubator, announces the addition of Calmara Beverage Company, Inc. as its newest incubated brand. Founded by Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Carlos Sanchez, Calmara introduces a functional wellness beverage designed to support focus, mental clarity, balanced energy, and overall well-being through thoughtfully selected ingredients and a wellness-first philosophy.

How Calmara Is Disrupting the Functional Beverage Industry Scaling a Consumer Brand with FMCG Stoc

Key Highlights:

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTC: GGII) adds Calmara Beverage Company, Inc. to its national CPG incubator in June 2026.

Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Carlos Sanchez developed Calmara's debut product, Painappuru (Pineapple Zen), a functional wellness beverage inspired by principles of sustainable energy, focus, and performance.

Painappuru contains 150 mg of caffeine sourced from Green Tea and Green Coffee Bean, providing clean, sustained energy designed for today's active lifestyles.

FMCG provides Calmara with full-spectrum incubation services including beverage manufacturing, TikTok Live Selling, retail sales management, ecommerce support, and wholesale distribution.

Calmara's brand identity incorporates elements of anime, manga, gaming, and Japanese-inspired culture while maintaining a broader focus on wellness, performance, and mindful energy.

Consumers can purchase Painappuru (Pineapple Zen) directly at DrinkCalmara.com and through TikTok Shop.

"Calmara is exactly the type of brand the FMCG incubator was created to support," said Sandro Piancone, Chief Executive Officer of Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. "Dr. Sanchez brings a unique perspective as a practicing cardiologist, combining medical insight, wellness principles, and a passion for helping people perform at their best. Calmara's focus on sustainable energy, mental clarity, and intentional living creates a differentiated position in the rapidly growing functional beverage category."

"I created Calmara because I believe energy should support performance without compromising overall wellness," said Dr. Carlos Sanchez, Founder of Calmara Beverage Company, Inc. and practicing Interventional Cardiologist. "Throughout my career, I have become increasingly interested in how stress, recovery, focus, and lifestyle influence long-term health and performance. Every ingredient in Calmara was selected with intention to create a beverage that aligns with those principles."

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. equips founders, physicians, and entrepreneurs with the infrastructure to bring innovative beverage and CPG brands from concept to retail distribution. The addition of Calmara marks the first physician-founded wellness beverage brand within FMCG's incubator portfolio, bringing together medical insight, consumer wellness trends, and modern brand building.

Industry analysts project the global functional beverage market to reach $277.89 billion by 2033, driven by increasing consumer demand for products that support energy, focus, wellness, and active lifestyles. Calmara enters the market with a wellness-first approach, combining clean energy sources, cognitive support ingredients, and a philosophy rooted in sustainable performance rather than short-term stimulation.

Beyond its functional formulation, Calmara incorporates inspiration from anime, manga, gaming, and Japanese culture, communities that value discipline, growth, focus, and continuous self-improvement. The brand's debut product, Painappuru (Pineapple Zen), reflects those themes while encouraging consumers to pursue a balanced and intentional approach to energy.

Consumers can purchase Calmara's Painappuru (Pineapple Zen) directly at DrinkCalmara.com and through TikTok Shop, with additional retail and distribution opportunities planned as the brand expands.

Frequently Asked Questions About Calmara

Q: What is a functional wellness beverage and how is it different from a traditional energy drink?

A: A functional wellness beverage is designed to provide more than energy alone. Calmara's Painappuru (Pineapple Zen) combines 150 mg of caffeine from Green Tea and Green Coffee Bean with thoughtfully selected ingredients intended to support focus, balanced energy, and overall wellness. Rather than relying solely on high caffeine levels or sugar, Calmara was formulated around a wellness-first philosophy that emphasizes sustainable performance and intentional energy.

Q: What makes Calmara different from other energy beverages?

A: Calmara was developed by Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Carlos Sanchez, who selected each ingredient based on its role within the overall formulation. The goal was to create a beverage that aligns with modern wellness principles, combining clean energy, cognitive support ingredients, and a balanced approach to performance. This physician-founded perspective is uncommon within the beverage industry and serves as a key differentiator for the brand.

Q: What inspired the creation of Calmara?

A: Calmara was inspired by the belief that energy should support performance without compromising overall well-being. Drawing from Dr. Sanchez's experience in medicine and his interest in longevity, stress management, and sustainable performance, Calmara was created for individuals seeking focus, clarity, and balanced energy as part of an active lifestyle.

Q: What makes Calmara appealing to anime, manga, gaming, and cosplay communities?

A: Calmara incorporates inspiration from anime, manga, gaming, and Japanese culture through its branding, storytelling, and product identity. The debut product, Painappuru (Pineapple Zen), reflects themes of focus, discipline, growth, and self-improvement that resonate with these communities while remaining accessible to a broader audience interested in wellness and performance.

Q: Where can consumers purchase Calmara?

A: Consumers can purchase Calmara's Painappuru (Pineapple Zen) directly at DrinkCalmara.com and through TikTok Shop. Additional retail and distribution opportunities are expected as the brand continues to expand.

Q: How does FMCG support Calmara through its CPG incubator?

A: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTC: GGII) provides incubated brands with beverage manufacturing, retail sales support, TikTok Live Selling, wholesale distribution, and operational resources designed to help emerging consumer brands scale efficiently. Through FMCG's incubator platform, Calmara gains access to infrastructure and expertise that support growth across multiple sales channels.

About Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods is a nationwide ecosystem created to educate and support founders, physicians, entrepreneurs, and creators engaged in the development, manufacturing, launching, and scaling of consumer packaged goods brands, including beverages, nutritional supplements, beauty products, and lifestyle products. FMCG provides formulation support, manufacturing, TikTok Live Selling, retail sales management, and wholesale distribution through the nation's first fast moving consumer goods incubator.

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SOURCE: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/fast-moving-consumer-goods-inc.-welcomes-calmara-a-new-functiona-1178912