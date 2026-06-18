Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.: The Eye Drink to Showcase Innovative Approach to Eye Health at AOA Phoenix 2026

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / The Eye Drink, an emerging brand redefining how consumers approach daily eye health, will exhibit at AOA Phoenix 2026 in the Eye Start Pavilion, Booth 1707, on June 18-19. As part of the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) incubator portfolio, The Eye Drink is gaining momentum for its simple, accessible format designed to make eye care more intuitive and engaging.

Created by Dr. Roger Wu, The Eye Drink blends scientific insight with consumer convenience, offering a ready-to-drink solution aimed at supporting eye health in a fast-paced, modern lifestyle. The brand reflects a broader shift in the FMCG space - where functional beverages are meeting unmet health needs with clarity, simplicity, and strong consumer appeal.

"Eye health is often overlooked until there's a problem," said Dr. Roger Wu, Creator of The Eye Drink. "We created The Eye Drink to spark everyday awareness and make eye health feel as easy and approachable as grabbing a beverage."

At AOA Phoenix, attendees are invited to experience the product firsthand. The Eye Drink team will be serving chilled samples, sharing product insights, and engaging with eye care professionals and industry stakeholders on how innovation in delivery formats can help bridge the gap between awareness and action.

Located in the Eye Start Pavilion - a hub for emerging innovation in eye care - The Eye Drink's presence underscores its role as a next-generation brand with strong potential in both the professional and consumer markets.

Event Details:

AOA Phoenix 2026

June 18-19, 2026

Eye Start Pavilion, Booth 1707

Visitors to the booth will have the opportunity to taste The Eye Drink, learn about its formulation, and explore how a simple, daily habit can transform conversations around eye health.

About The Eye Drink



The Eye Drink is a functional beverage brand focused on making eye health simple, accessible, and part of everyday life. Developed by Dr. Roger Wu and incubated by Fast Moving Consumer Goods, the brand is built on the belief that small, consistent habits can drive meaningful health outcomes. To learn more or to order The Eye Drink, visit www.theeyedrink.com.



About Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods is a nationwide ecosystem created to educate and support new founders, celebrities, CEOs and doctors engaged in the formulation, manufacturing, launching and scaling of their fast-moving consumer goods brand. We have the nation's largest community of fast-moving consumer goods founders and CEOs (LinkedIn Group with over 40,000 members) which includes monthly masterminds, personal coaching-mentoring, and the nation's first fast-moving consumer goods incubator.

https://www.linkedin.com/groups/140132/

See you in Phoenix.



Media Contact: (619) 975-6556

Website: https://www.fmcgstock.com

SOURCE: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-eye-drink-to-showcase-innovative-approach-to-eye-health-at-a-1178914