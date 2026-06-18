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PR Newswire
18.06.2026 16:06 Uhr
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MediThinQ and Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc. Announce Strategic Global Distribution Agreement to Redefine Microsurgery with the SHIYA 3D Visualization Platform

Seung Joon IM, Founder and CEO of MediThinQ, said the partnership reflects the original vision behind the company:

"MediThinQ was founded on the belief that surgeons should not be constrained by the limitations of optical systems. This agreement is an important step in making digital surgical visualization more widely accessible - so that more surgeons, in more settings, can benefit from improved ergonomics, better visibility, and new ways of working."

Michael Campbell, President of Synovis MCA, shared his perspective on the collaboration and value of SHIYA:

"We are honored to work with MediThinQ as their global partner in launching their breakthrough digital vision technology, SHIYA. SHIYA is aligned to our mission of being "the microsurgeon's most trusted resource" by delivering innovative solutions that are safer, efficient, and more effective.

We look forward to building a strong foundation of growth and value supported by our core value of trust, mutual respect, high communication and a spirit of cooperation. Together we are creating the future of microsurgery."

MediThinQ is also advancing a broader concept of "3D Surgical Intelligence" aimed at integrating visualization, data capture, and analytics into a connected surgical environment.

About MediThinQ

MediThinQ is a South Korea-based medical technology company developing proprietary imaging technologies that enable the digital transformation of operating rooms. Through its wearable display solution SCOPEYE and digital exoscope SHIYA, the company delivers immersive and ergonomic surgical environments designed to enhance precision, collaboration, and workflow efficiency. MediThinQ continues to expand its global regulatory footprint, having secured relevant product approvals in key global markets including the United States, Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Taiwan based on respective market configurations.

About Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc.

Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc. (Synovis MCA), a subsidiary of Baxter International Inc., is a leading provider of advanced technologies and devices dedicated to reconstructive microsurgery. The company's mission is to be the microsurgeon's most trusted partner by delivering innovative, high-quality solutions that support precision, efficiency, and improved patient outcomes in complex procedures. Through its globally recognized product portfolio and strong relationships with surgeons and hospitals worldwide, Synovis MCA continues to advance the field of microsurgery and enable clinicians to deliver life-enhancing care.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medithinq-and-synovis-micro-companies-alliance-inc-announce-strategic-global-distribution-agreement-to-redefine-microsurgery-with-the-shiya-3d-visualization-platform-302803970.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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