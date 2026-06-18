Ray C. Anderson Foundation: Ask Nature Podcast Episode 4: Julia Watson

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Landscape architect, author and teacher, Julia Watson is a global advocate for Indigenous ecological knowledge and the bestselling author of Lo-TEK, Design by Radical Indigenism and Lo-TEK Water, A Field Guide for TEKnology.

Her work is inspired by travels across the globe and a lifelong mission to uplift ancestral technologies through storytelling. She co-founded the Lo-TEK Institute, launched the Living Earth Curriculum, and co-leads the Lo-TEK Office of Intercultural Urbanism, leading the way in regenerative design-merging Indigenous science, Traditional Ecological Knowledge (TEK), and cutting-edge urban innovation.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ask-nature-podcast-episode-4-julia-watson-1179057