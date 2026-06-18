Former Knick Charles Smith Reflects on What This Championship Means to the Men Who Came Before: 'Before There Was a Parade, There Were Tears'

As New York Celebrates Its First Title in 53 Years, Smith Says Great Championships Begin Long Before the Trophy

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / As hundreds of thousands of fans gather in Lower Manhattan to celebrate the New York Knicks' first NBA championship since 1973, former Knicks forward Charles D. Smith says today's parade represents far more than one season's accomplishment.

For Smith, who played on the beloved Knicks teams of the 1990s, the championship is a reminder that before there was confetti, there was heartbreak. Before there was a parade, there were tears.

"This championship belongs to the 2026 Knicks, but it also belongs to every generation that helped build toward it," Smith said. "It belongs to Patrick Ewing, John Starks, Charles Oakley, Anthony Mason, Coach Riley and so many others. We all shared the same purpose. We wanted to bring a championship back to New York."

Smith says seeing Patrick Ewing celebrating with the championship brought a smile to his face.

"That was emotional," Smith said. "Maybe we never got our parade, but seeing Patrick enjoy this one felt like a victory for all of us. Sometimes you don't get to harvest what you planted, but that doesn't mean the work wasn't meaningful."

For Smith, the moment also reinforced a lesson he has carried throughout his life: purpose comes before preparation.

"People say preparation comes first. I see it differently," Smith said. "Purpose comes first and preparation only becomes meaningful when you believe there is something worth preparing for. The ring existed in the minds of these players long before it existed on their fingers."

Smith knows something about perseverance. One of the most scrutinized moments of his career came during Game 5 of the 1993 Eastern Conference Finals. Decades later, he says the lesson wasn't about one missed opportunity.

"People forget there was still a Game 6, Smith said. "Sports teaches you that one possession doesn't define you. The game isn't over because you lose one battle. There is always another quarter. Another game. Another opportunity. You stay even-tempered. You keep showing up. You keep competing."

Those lessons became the foundation for Smith's second act after basketball.

After retiring from the NBA, Smith immersed himself in corporate leadership and business before eventually founding Urban Icon Global. Today, he and his team are developing sports and entertainment districts, infrastructure projects and communities in select countries in Africa-work he says is the product of decades of preparation that he didn't fully understand at the time.

"Looking back, I realize every chapter was preparing me for something I couldn't yet see," Smith said. "Basketball gave me discipline. Teamwork. Leadership. Resilience. Those lessons became part of my DNA."

As New York celebrates a championship 53 years in the making, Smith hopes the moment inspires more than basketball fans.

"The 2026 Knicks didn't become champions overnight," he said. "The disappointments mattered. The near misses mattered. Every challenge taught something. That's how life works too. You see the championship before you can touch it. You believe it before you can prove it. And eventually, preparation catches up with purpose."

"The greatest championships aren't always the trophies we win," Smith added. "They're the lives we build, the communities we impact and the legacy we leave behind. Before the parade, there was belief."

About Charles D. Smith

Charles D. Smith played for the New York Knicks from 1992 to 1996 and was a member of the 1994 Eastern Conference championship team. Following his NBA career, he transitioned into entrepreneurship, then corporate leadership and founded Urban Icon Global, where he focuses on sports and entertainment districts, infrastructure and community development projects in stable countries in Africa.

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SOURCE: Charles Smith

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/former-knick-charles-smith-reflects-on-what-this-championship-mean-1179039