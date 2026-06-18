All In FutureTech Alliance, Inc.: All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. Provides Strategic Implementation Update: Aivolution Venture Fund and Co-Intelligence Academy to Be Fully Integrated into the AIFA Public Company Platform

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. (Nasdaq: AIFA) (the "Company" or "AIFA") today provided a strategic implementation update. Under the leadership of newly appointed Chairman Li Shanglong (Michael Li) and newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Eric Shao, the Company plans to initiate specific business acquisition arrangements in the near term to complete the integration of the Aivolution Venture fund and its related resources, founded by Mr. Li Shanglong, as well as all training businesses of Co-Intelligence Academy, into the AIFA platform. This integration is intended to bring technology investment capabilities, artificial intelligence training systems, course capabilities, and related educational resources fully into the public company's business ecosystem.

The Company believes that this step will help more closely align its existing AI infrastructure strategy with AI education, AI talent development, and the broader AI application ecosystem, representing a more substantive step forward in the implementation of its strategic plan.

I. Full Integration of Aivolution Venture's Investment Business into the AIFA Platform

Aivolution Venture has long focused on artificial intelligence, frontier technology, and capital markets investment, with key coverage across AI infrastructure, AI applications, semiconductors, robotics, enterprise services, and content technology. Its first fund achieved an investment return of as much as 600% over the past year, and the platform is currently raising capital for its second fund. Following the integration of the fund's invested assets and investment network resources into the AIFA platform, the Company expects to further enhance its capabilities in AI application M&A, industry trend analysis, project screening, resource integration, capital coordination, and global technology network connectivity.

II. Integration of Co-Intelligence Academy's Business to Introduce a Leading AI Education and Training Platform and Take the Lead in Implementing the Education Segment of the Company's AI Application Matrix

Co-Intelligence Academy is currently positioned as a systematic AI general education platform for adult learners, emphasizing "cognitive upgrading + practical skill execution." It focuses on cutting-edge AI courses, top-tier instructors, practical application, global communities, and outcome-based certification, with the goal of helping learners build the capabilities required for the AI era. The acquisition of this business is expected to help the Company rapidly establish a more execution-oriented product foundation in the AI education sector and further expand the Company's business boundaries within the AI application segment.

The Company plans to fully incorporate Co-Intelligence Academy's existing AI-related business, training systems, course modules, and related educational resources into the public company's business ecosystem, where they will serve as an important component of the Company's AI application services matrix.

Following the Integration of Aivolution Venture's Fund Resources and Co-Intelligence Academy's AI Education Business into the AIFA Platform, the Company Expects to Further Strengthen Strategic Execution and Business Development in Several Key Areas, Including:

significantly enhancing the Company's revenue base and available cash flow through the integration of existing revenue-generating businesses;

continuing to strengthen the Company's capabilities in identifying, evaluating, screening, and integrating AI infrastructure and AI application projects;

accelerating the Company's productization, business implementation, and commercialization in AI education, AI training, and related content ecosystem areas;

further improving the Company's integrated strategic platform that connects capital, industry, education, content, and application scenarios;

providing more concrete execution pathways for the Company's future financing, strategic partnerships, external resource integration, and brand enhancement; and

further enhancing capital markets' understanding, recognition, and valuation expectations of the Company's dual-engine strategy of "AI Infrastructure + AI Applications."

III. The New Management Team Will Continue to Advance Key Project Integration and Subsequent Financing Arrangements

The Company stated that, in connection with the proposed platform integration and subsequent business implementation, the new management team will continue, under the supervision and support of the Board, to coordinate the integration of key projects, resource synergies, and a new round of financing arrangements. The Company will timely fulfill its disclosure obligations based on subsequent actual progress with respect to the implementation path, cooperation structure, asset integration method, business integration timeline, and follow-on capital arrangements.

About All In FutureTech Alliance

All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. (Nasdaq: AIFA), formerly known as Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc, is a growth-oriented company undergoing a strategic transformation from a global experiential entertainment business into an AI-focused digital infrastructure platform. The Company is pursuing opportunities in artificial intelligence infrastructure, silicon photonics-enabled compute, cross-border fiber-optical network transmission, digital infrastructure services, and technology-enabled growth initiatives. Through its proposed AIFA strategic platform, AIFA aims to build an integrated ecosystem combining AI compute capacity, fiber-optic network infrastructure, AI education and AI applications to support long-term value creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions provided under federal securities laws, including under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Important factors that may affect actual results include, among others, the Company's ability to execute its growth strategy; the outcome of the Nasdaq hearings; market conditions; regulatory changes; operational challenges; and other risks and uncertainties described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on May 22, 2026, and in subsequent filings with the SEC. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from the Company's expectations in any forward-looking statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the Company's expectation with respect to the effect of the Reverse Stock Split. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contact:

Investor Relations: ir@alliedgaming.gg