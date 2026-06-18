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WKN: A2QJX9 | ISIN: US74767V1098 | Ticker-Symbol: 5QZ0
Tradegate
18.06.26 | 18:01
6,850 Euro
+13,22 % +0,800
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QUANTUMSCAPE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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QUANTUMSCAPE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2026 15:06 Uhr
174 Leser
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Quantumscape Corporation: QuantumScape Announces Agreement with Honda on Solid-State Battery Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantumScape Corporation (NASDAQ: QS), a global leader in next-generation solid-state lithium-metal battery technology, today announced a joint research agreement with Honda R&D Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., Ltd., one of the world's leading manufacturers of automobiles, motorcycles and power equipment, aimed at advancing the QS battery platform through the combined contributions and expertise of both parties. The joint program includes a multi-year plan focused on solid-state battery development and associated manufacturing processes.

The agreement follows Honda's successful completion of a technology evaluation agreement with QS, which included an in-depth, hands-on technical study of QS's solid-state technology platform as well as competitive benchmarking across a range of standard technical tests.

"QS technology demonstrated compelling and unique advantages during our evaluation," said Atsushi Ogawa, Chief Operating Officer, Research Center of Excellence, Honda R&D Co., Ltd. "We see potential for QS technology to add value across a range of applications, including automotive, and we are excited to move forward into the next phase of our partnership."

"Honda is a leading global automaker renowned for its engineering excellence and product quality across automotive and other applications worldwide, and its evaluation represents one of the most rigorous assessments of our technology to date," said Dr. Siva Sivaram, CEO and President of QS. "This agreement reflects the growing confidence in QS solid-state lithium-metal batteries to enable safer, higher-density energy storage."

About QuantumScape Corporation
QuantumScape is on a mission to revolutionize energy storage to enable a sustainable future. The company's next-generation solid-state lithium-metal battery technology is designed to enable greater energy density, faster charging and enhanced safety to support the transition away from legacy energy sources toward a lower carbon future. For more information, visit www.quantumscape.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the company's expectations for its joint research agreement and joint development program with Honda R&D Co., Ltd., the anticipated benefits and contributions of the parties under that agreement, the commercialization and scaling of its solid-state lithium-metal battery technology, the application of its technology to automotive and other markets. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, hopes, beliefs, intentions and strategies regarding future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to various risks, including the successful development and commercialization of our solid-state battery technology, achieving technical and financial milestones, building out of high-volume processes and otherwise scaling production, achieving the performance, quality, consistency, reliability, safety, cost and throughput required for commercial production and sale, changes in economic and financial conditions, market demand for EVs and other energy storage applications, retaining key personnel, competition, regulatory changes, broader economic conditions, and other factors, including those discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report and Quarterly Reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact: media@quantumscape.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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