Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. Holds Successful 2026 Annual Shareholders Meeting, Reports Record Financial Performance and Expanding Footprint

MIAMI, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX) ("Standard Premium"), a leading specialty finance company, today announces the compelling results of its 2026 Annual Shareholders Meeting, held on June 12, 2026, in Miami, FL. The meeting featured a comprehensive update on the Company's financial results and strategic growth initiatives, including a financial presentation now available to shareholders.

At the meeting, management presented strong financial highlights reflecting continued momentum across the business.

Loan originations of $158.1 million in FY 2025, growing to $44.8 million in Q1 2026 alone;

A receivables portfolio balance of $79.2 million net of CECL allowances and deferred interest, reflecting approximately 9% growth in just three months;

Net income exceeding $1,000,000 for the first time in the Company's history, with diluted earnings per share of $0.29 in FY 2025 compared to $0.24 in FY 2024;

Active licenses now spanning 42 states and the District of Columbia, up from 9 states in 2021, underscoring the Company's rapid nationwide expansion; and

A stock buyback program totaling 77,750 shares (˜2.5% of shares outstanding) at an average price of $2.24 per share.



"This year's shareholder meeting reflects the extraordinary progress Standard Premium has achieved in a short period of time," says William Koppelmann, CEO, Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. "From surpassing $1 million in net income for the first time in our history, to expanding our license footprint to 42 states and strengthening our credit facility with a consortium of three banks, we have built a platform designed to scale. We remain committed to delivering long-term value for our shareholders as we pursue the final leg of our 50-state licensing strategy and evaluate strategic opportunities."

At the meeting, shareholders voted with a turnout of 64.91% of total shares represented. All three director nominees, William Koppelmann, Mark Kutner, MD, and Scott Howell, MD, were elected with 100% of votes cast. Shareholders also approved, on an advisory basis, the Company's executive compensation and voted in favor of a triennial frequency for future advisory compensation votes.

About Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc.

Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX), is a specialty finance company which has financed premiums on over $2 Billion of property and casualty insurance policies since 1991. We currently operate in 44 states and are seeking M&A opportunities of synergistic businesses to leverage economies of scale. https://www.standardpremium.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21e of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended with regard to our anticipated future growth and outlook. Our actual results may differ from expectations presented or implied herein and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or results.

Additional information concerning risk factors relating to our business is contained in Item 1A Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 20, 2026 which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on the Investor Relations section of our website, standardpremium.com.