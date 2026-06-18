Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market worth $10.15 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Clinical Decision Support Systems Market is projected to grow from about USD 5.80 billion in 2026 to USD 10.15 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 11.8%.

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Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2025-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 5.80 billion

USD 5.80 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 10.15 billion

USD 10.15 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 11.8%

Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Trends & Insights:

By type, diagnostic CDSS is expected to grow at a 12.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

By technology, the non-knowledge-based CDSS (AI-based CDSS) segment is expected to grow at a 14.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

North America dominated the market, with a share of 45% in 2025.

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The market is driven by the growing adoption of AI- and EHR-integrated healthcare ecosystems, rising pressure on healthcare organizations to improve clinical outcomes while reducing operational inefficiencies, and a growing emphasis on value-based care delivery models. The increasing burden of chronic diseases, rising incidence of medication and diagnostic errors, expanding healthcare data volumes, and growing clinician burnout are accelerating the adoption of advanced CDSS platforms that support real-time, evidence-based, and data-driven clinical decision-making across healthcare organizations.

Healthcare organizations are rapidly transitioning from standalone rule-based CDSS platforms to AI-enabled healthcare intelligence ecosystems that integrate predictive analytics, generative AI, natural language processing (NLP), ambient clinical documentation, workflow automation, and interoperability. Growing government focus on healthcare digitization, interoperability standards, patient safety initiatives, and value-based reimbursement frameworks is further supporting enterprise-wide deployment of integrated CDSS platforms across hospitals, ambulatory care centers, specialty clinics, and payer-provider networks. In addition, rising investments in healthcare cloud infrastructure, real-time healthcare analytics, connected care ecosystems, and AI-assisted clinical workflows are creating new growth opportunities for CDSS vendors globally. The rising demand for personalized care delivery, population health optimization, predictive risk assessment, and operational decision support is further expanding the scope of CDSS beyond traditional clinical decision-making toward broader enterprise healthcare intelligence applications. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), approximately 14.3 million Medicare beneficiaries were estimated to receive care coordinated through Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) in 2026, representing a 4.4% increase from 2025 and reflecting the continued expansion of value-based and coordinated healthcare delivery models across healthcare systems.

The software segment dominated the global CDSS market in 2025.

The software segment is expected to grow fastest in the clinical decision support systems (CDSS) market over the forecast period, driven by increasing reliance on digitally connected clinical platforms across healthcare organizations. Hospitals and healthcare providers are rapidly shifting toward software-centric decision-support environments that integrate clinical intelligence, patient data management, treatment guidance, and workflow coordination within unified healthcare ecosystems. The growing use of artificial intelligence technologies, automated clinical reasoning tools, and real-time data processing capabilities is further driving adoption of next-generation CDSS software solutions. Additionally, rising investments in healthcare IT modernization, cloud-connected clinical infrastructure, and interoperable digital health systems are encouraging broader deployment of scalable CDSS software across hospitals, ambulatory facilities, and specialty care settings worldwide. According to the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), nearly 71% of US hospitals used AI-enabled predictive models integrated with electronic health records (EHRs) in 2024, up from 66% in 2023, reflecting the rapid expansion of predictive analytics capabilities across healthcare providers.

Rapid expansion of digital healthcare ecosystems and the steady rise in electronically generated clinical data are driving strong momentum for the software segment of the CDSS market. Healthcare organizations are increasingly adopting software-driven decision-support environments that integrate clinical intelligence, treatment guidance, patient information management, and workflow coordination within integrated healthcare infrastructures. The growing adoption of intelligent healthcare software featuring artificial intelligence, automated clinical recommendations, and real-time analytics is further accelerating segment growth. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported that AI/ML-enabled medical devices authorized by the agency exceeded 1,000 by 2025, underscoring the expanding role of intelligent software technologies in modern healthcare delivery. Increasing use of software-centric CDSS platforms for chronic disease management, precision medicine, clinical documentation, and coordinated patient care is expected to further strengthen segment growth over the forecast period.

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Hospitals and health systems held the largest share of the end user segment of the CDSS market in 2025.

Hospitals and health systems accounted for a major share of the CDSS market by end user in 2025, driven by the growing adoption of integrated digital healthcare infrastructures, enterprise electronic health records (EHRs), and AI-enabled clinical workflow platforms across large healthcare organizations. Hospitals are increasingly deploying CDSS solutions to support medication management, diagnostic assistance, clinical documentation, treatment planning, predictive risk assessment, and real-time physician decision-making in complex care environments. Rising patient volumes, the growing burden of chronic diseases, and a heightened focus on improving patient safety, operational efficiency, and evidence-based care delivery are further strengthening adoption of advanced CDSS platforms across hospital networks. In addition, expanding investments in healthcare IT modernization, interoperability frameworks, cloud-based healthcare ecosystems, and AI-assisted clinical technologies continue to reinforce hospitals and health systems as the primary end users of enterprise-grade CDSS solutions globally.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global clinical decision support system market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the clinical decision support systems (CDSS) industry, driven by the rapid evolution of digital healthcare ecosystems and the growing adoption of intelligent clinical technologies across emerging economies. Healthcare providers throughout the region are modernizing hospital infrastructure by deploying interoperable electronic medical records, cloud-connected healthcare platforms, and AI-supported clinical applications to improve treatment accuracy and operational performance. Rising prevalence of chronic illnesses, expanding urban patient populations, and increasing pressure on healthcare systems to deliver efficient, evidence-based care are creating favorable conditions for CDSS adoption. Public-sector digital health programs and national interoperability initiatives are also encouraging healthcare organizations to transition to connected healthcare environments that support data-driven clinical workflows. In May 2026, India's Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) announced that more than 100 crore health records had been linked to ABHA accounts, reflecting large-scale progress in longitudinal patient data integration and interoperable healthcare infrastructure development. Ongoing expansion of digital health connectivity, AI-assisted healthcare systems, and scalable clinical intelligence platforms is expected to further support CDSS market growth across Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

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Top Companies in Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market:

The Top Companies in Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market include Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Netherlands), Epic Systems (US), Oracle Health (US), Merative (US), Optum (US), Elsevier (Netherlands), Veradigm LLC (US), Athenahealth, Inc. (US), Zynx Health (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH) (US), NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (US), CureMD Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), EBSCO Information Services (US), GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Medical Algorithms Company (US), and CareCloud, Inc. (US).

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