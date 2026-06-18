United Chargers Inc: United Chargers Launches Grizzl-E Commercial Club

Canadian Businesses can get Free EV Chargers and cashback rewards for every kWh charged.

RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / United Chargers Inc., the manufacturer of the Grizzl-E EV Chargers and the first company to release the Clean Fuel Credit-based pay-per-kWh program called Grizzl-E Club, today announced the release of Grizzl-E Commercial Club, a new commercial EV charging platform that gives Canadian businesses free EV Chargers and pays a cashback reward for every kWh charged.

Grizzl-E Commercial Club leverages Canada's Clean Fuel Regulation credit markets and returns that value directly to businesses. Now Canadian businesses have access to free Level 2 commercial chargers and earn extra cash back for every kWh they distribute from that equipment. With this offer, every Canadian business can request an unlimited number of free commercial chargers, receive a free full suite of commercial EV charging software, pay no commission on payments received from EV charging, and earn growing cashback, starting at 3 cents per kWh charged and increasing up to 10 cents per kWh. The program is designed as a simple, low-cost way for businesses to establish their EV charging infrastructure and benefit from Clean Fuel Credits without navigating the complexities of the Credit trade system.

Grizzl-E Commercial Club software offers a full suite of commercial features, including access control, charger management, pay-per-use pricing, power distribution, and usage monitoring, essential for any commercial, multi-family, and fleet EV charging deployments. All Grizzl-E commercial chargers are cUL-certified, include a lifetime warranty and technical support, and are built in Canada with a rugged aluminum indoor/outdoor enclosure designed to perform reliably in any environment.

Businesses can apply for free commercial Level 2 EV Charging stations by visiting https://club.grizzl-e.com/commercial-club and completing the project form. Projects will be assessed by United Chargers and subject to approval by the company.

Gleb Nikiforov, CEO of United Chargers, said: "A year ago, our company, first in the world, started to provide free EV chargers to Canadian Homes on July 1 2025. A year later, Grizzl-E Club is the largest in Canada, with over 15,000 club members enjoying our peace-of-mind ecosystem and cashback rewards. Today, we announce the next market-shifting adjustment as we open the possibility for all Canadian businesses, condominiums, and organizations to receive free Level 2 EV chargers, software, and, in addition, cash back for every kWh distributed from those chargers. We hope that cash back will help to reduce the infrastructure charging rates to consumers to boost EV adoption. We are committed to building proper EV charging infrastructure in Canada with the help of the Clean Fuel Regulations program."

About United Chargers

United Chargers is a Canadian-based EV charging company that designs and manufactures its products in Canada, supporting local jobs while delivering durable, Wi-Fi-enabled charging solutions recognized globally for performance and reliability. Grizzl-E Club transforms everyday EV charging into real cashback rewards, credited in real time and paid via electronic transfer.

Media Contact:

Keith Newman

Marketing, United Chargers

keith@unitedchargers.com

905-660-1171 ext 122

SOURCE: United Chargers Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/united-chargers-launches-grizzl-e-commercial-club-1176634