Victims' Recovery Law Center: How the False Claims Act Creates Civil Accountability for Government Fraud - and Protects the Whistleblowers Who Report it

The Victims' Recovery Law Center Explains the Civil Accountability Mechanism Behind False Claims Act Litigation and the Retaliation Protections Available to Employees Who Report Institutional Fraud

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / The False Claims Act is one of the most powerful tools available under federal law for exposing fraud against government programs and securing financial accountability from institutions that exploit them. Unlike most civil litigation, False Claims Act cases are initiated not by the government itself but by private individuals - employees, contractors, or others with direct knowledge of the fraud - who file civil lawsuits on behalf of the federal government and share in any financial recovery that results.

The Victims' Recovery Law Center , based in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, is qualified to represent whistleblowers in False Claims Act actions and has direct experience handling the retaliation component of whistleblower cases - representing employees who were fired, demoted, or otherwise punished for reporting institutional fraud or misconduct. The firm evaluates the strength and viability of potential whistleblower claims and guides clients through the procedural and evidentiary demands these cases require.

What the False Claims Act Does

The False Claims Act is a federal statute that imposes civil liability on individuals and institutions that knowingly submit false or fraudulent claims for payment to the federal government or knowingly make false statements to obtain government funds. The statute covers a wide range of conduct, including billing for goods or services not provided, submitting falsely inflated claims, and making material misrepresentations in connection with government-funded programs.

Individuals who file False Claims Act lawsuits - known as relators - may receive between 15 and 30 percent of the government's total financial recovery, depending on the circumstances of the case and the extent of the relator's contribution to the outcome. In cases where the government declines to intervene and the relator proceeds independently, the potential share of recovery is higher.

Where False Claims Act Cases Most Commonly Arise

False Claims Act litigation arises most frequently in contexts where federal funds flow to private institutions under contractual or regulatory arrangements. The most common categories include healthcare fraud - where providers bill Medicare or Medicaid for services not rendered, medically unnecessary procedures, or inflated costs - government contracting fraud involving false billing or misrepresentation of work performed, educational institution fraud involving federal student aid programs, and defense contractor fraud involving false certifications or substandard goods.

In each of these contexts, the whistleblower's direct, firsthand knowledge of the fraudulent conduct is the foundation of the case. General suspicion or secondhand information is not sufficient. The strength of a False Claims Act action depends on the specificity and quality of the evidence the whistleblower can provide.

The Procedural Framework: How False Claims Act Cases Are Filed

False Claims Act cases follow a distinct procedural path that differs substantially from ordinary civil litigation. The whistleblower complaint must be filed under seal in federal court - meaning its existence and contents remain confidential while the Department of Justice conducts its own independent investigation. During the seal period, the whistleblower and their counsel are prohibited from publicly disclosing the case or its allegations.

The government then decides whether to intervene and take over the prosecution of the case or decline and allow the whistleblower to proceed independently. Government intervention significantly increases the likelihood of a successful outcome. Cases in which the government intervenes account for the substantial majority of False Claims Act recoveries.

Navigating this process requires experienced legal representation familiar with the specific procedural requirements, evidentiary standards, and confidentiality obligations that govern False Claims Act litigation from the outset.

Retaliation Protections for Whistleblowers

The False Claims Act includes strong anti-retaliation provisions that protect employees who file whistleblower actions or assist in False Claims Act investigations from termination, demotion, suspension, harassment, or other adverse employment actions taken because of their whistleblowing activity.

Employees who experience retaliation may pursue civil claims for reinstatement to their former position, double back pay, and compensation for any special damages sustained as a result of the retaliation. These protections apply from the point at which the employee begins gathering information or taking steps toward filing - not only after a complaint has been submitted.

The Victims' Recovery Law Center currently handles the retaliation component of whistleblower cases, representing employees who have been fired, demoted, or harassed after reporting institutional fraud or misconduct. Potential whistleblowers who are concerned about their employment situation are well advised to speak with an attorney experienced in this area before taking any steps, including raising concerns internally, to ensure their legal protections are in place from the beginning.

The Firm's Practice in This Area

The Victims' Recovery Law Center is qualified to handle False Claims Act actions and has direct experience representing employees in the retaliation component of whistleblower cases - pursuing civil claims on behalf of workers who were fired, demoted, or otherwise punished for reporting institutional fraud or misconduct. The firm's attorneys understand the procedural demands and evidentiary requirements these cases impose and are available to evaluate whether a potential whistleblower's information meets the threshold required to support a viable action.

The firm represents individuals across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York who have direct knowledge of fraud against government programs and are considering whether to pursue a False Claims Act action. Initial consultations are confidential.

About The Victims' Recovery Law Center

Founded in 2007, The Victims' Recovery Law Center is a civil litigation firm dedicated exclusively to representing victims of violent crime, catastrophically injured plaintiffs, and individuals who have experienced retaliation for whistleblowing activity. The firm's practice is limited to civil court representation of victims of crime. It does not prosecute criminal cases and does not represent criminal defendants. The firm's work spans negligent security, premises liability, civil rights, ghost gun litigation, and whistleblower retaliation claims across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York.

David P. Thiruselvam is licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey and is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. For more information, visit victimrecoverylaw.com.

Media Contact

Jack Smith

Media Director

Trustpoint Xposure

contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: Victims' Recovery Law Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/how-the-false-claims-act-creates-civil-accountability-for-govern-1178836