ePropelled, Inc.: ePropelled Launches Localised Websites to Support Ukraine-First Strategy and Global Expansion

Company targets leadership as propulsion, power and control system provider for autonomous defence and commercial markets

LACONIA, NH AND COVENTRY, UK AND CHENNAI, INDIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / ePropelled, a leader in advanced electric propulsion and intelligent power management technologies, today announced the launch of localised websites alongside a major international expansion strategy anchored in Ukraine in tandem with key global markets.

The company is prioritising Ukraine as the world's most active proving ground for autonomous and uncrewed systems, positioning ePropelled at the forefront of real-world deployment, rapid innovation and operational resilience.

The new language offerings include Ukrainian, German and French, with Spanish and Hindi to follow, enabling customers, partners, and prospects to access information about ePropelled's technologies and solutions in their preferred language.

At the same time, ePropelled is expanding its presence across markets to meet accelerating demand in a global autonomous systems sector projected to reach tens of billions of dollars over the coming decade.

"We are not simply expanding geographically," said Dean Marcarelli, Chief Commercial Officer of ePropelled. "We are executing a focused strategy to become the propulsion, power and control system provider of choice across autonomous platforms globally. Ukraine is central to that strategy because it is where technology is being tested, proven and adopted at pace."

The initiative reflects ePropelled's commitment to improving customer engagement, increasing accessibility and supporting international business development across key strategic markets.

"Our technologies serve global industries including defence, agriculture, logistics and industrial electrification," said Dean Marcaralli, Chief Commercial Officer, "providing localized digital experiences helps customers better understand our solutions, strengthens trust and demonstrates our long-term commitment to serving international markets."

The localized websites are designed to improve the user experience for both technical and commercial audiences by providing regionally adapted content, terminology, and navigation. The new platforms will support engineers, procurement teams, government stakeholders, distributors, and partners evaluating ePropelled's electric propulsion and integrated power technologies.

The expansion is expected to deliver several customer benefits, including:

Improved understanding of complex technical information

Easier access to product and company information

Enhanced support for regional partners and distributors

Increased accessibility for non-native English speakers

Faster engagement with local sales and business development teams

The initiative also strengthens ePropelled's international digital marketing and search visibility by enabling customers to discover the company through local-language online searches.

"The Ukraine, Germany and France represent important markets for advanced, dual-use commercial, military and transportation technologies, "commented Simon Baugh, Director of Corporate Marketing, "while India continues to emerge as a major growth region for uncrewed aerial and ground vehicles in sustainable infrastructure, especially in agriculture. The Ukrainian website further demonstrates our support for regional engagement and accessibility."

The localized websites form part of ePropelled's broader strategy to scale its international presence and support the growing global demand for high-efficiency electric propulsion and intelligent power management technologies.

Visitors can access the new language options directly from the main ePropelled website at www.epropelled.com and using top level domains for each country.

About ePropelled

ePropelled Group, is a leading global technology provider specializing in smart propulsion solutions and energy management systems for uncrewed vehicle operations in the air, on land and at sea. Founded in 2018, ePropelled has created over 40 patents across 13 categories and serves customers worldwide from its R&D, Engineering and Manufacturing facilities in the USA, UK, and India. Operating through sovereign supply chains, ePropelled products are engineered to maximize performance, reduce energy consumption, and empower uncrewed motion. Contact dean@ePropelled.com, call +1 (603)236-7444, or visit www.ePropelled.com.

SOURCE: ePropelled, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/epropelled-launches-localised-websites-to-support-ukraine-first-strateg-1179050