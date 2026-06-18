XTIUM, a global managed services provider delivering secure digital workplaces, managed security, cloud, network, and unified communications, today announced it has been named Talkdesk Partner of the Year 2026 for the EMEA region. The award was presented during Talkdesk's annual partner recognition ceremony, positioning XTIUM as the top-performing partner across Talkdesk's entire European ecosystem.

The recognition highlights XTIUM's significant contributions to the Talkdesk partner ecosystem, including strong customer growth, the development of a sustainable and strategic partnership, and the ability to rapidly adopt and master the Talkdesk Customer Experience Automation (CXA) platform.

"Over the past year, our partnership with XTIUM has grown into a powerful collaboration," said Niall Madden, regional vice president of channel, Talkdesk. "Together, we have elevated customer experiences to new heights, and we look forward to driving even greater success and innovation in the future."

After completing three to four major implementation trajectories in close collaboration with Talkdesk, XTIUM's team is now fully enabled to independently deliver future projects end-to-end. This demonstrates the maturity and capability required to scale CX automation across enterprise and public sector organizations, while reducing operational complexity and accelerating time-to-value.

The Partner of the Year award recognizes XTIUM as a key contributor to Talkdesk's growth within the EMEA segment, driving measurable customer outcomes through AI-powered contact center solutions combined with XTIUM's managed network, communications, and service desk operations.

"The past year has proven that Talkdesk and XTIUM are stronger together," said Eric Fronik, Sales Director XTIUM EMEA. "Our collaboration has been a journey of shared dedication, innovation, and outstanding growth. We are excited to build on this fantastic momentum and continue shaping the future of customer experience alongside such a valued partner."

The partnership between XTIUM and Talkdesk combines cloud-native, AI-powered CXA with XTIUM's operational expertise across managed services, enabling mid-size to enterprise organizations to modernize customer engagement while maintaining secure, reliable performance for agents and customers alike.

XTIUM continues to expand its AI-driven capabilities across its portfolio with Talkdesk serving as a strategic technology alliance for delivering next-generation customer experience automation.

About XTIUM

XTIUM is a global, AI managed services provider trusted by organizations across North America, Europe, and Asia, delivering secure, scalable, and governed solutions that enable customers to do more with less. Combining desktop as a service, network, security, cloud, unified communications, and AI, XTIUM keeps critical applications always on and secure under one accountable partner relationship. Four-time Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader in Managed Network Services. Gartner Visionary in Desktop as a Service. Learn more at xtium.com and connect on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260618491400/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Eric Stockton

XTIUM

eric.stockton@xtium.com