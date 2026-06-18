EQS-News: tZERO / Key word(s): Financial

Accredited Investors Are Ready to Deploy Capital, With Growing Interest in Tokenized Securities, According to tZERO's VerifyInvestor 2026 Accredited Investor Outlook



18.06.2026 / 17:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



More Than Three-Quarters of Those Surveyed Expect to Invest Within Six Months, While Digital Asset Securities Rank Ahead of Several Traditional Alternative Asset Classes Despite Limited Investor Familiarity NEW YORK, NY - June 18, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - VerifyInvestor.com , powered by tZERO Group, Inc. , today released The Accredited Investor Outlook 2026, a new research report that examines how accredited investors are deploying capital, evaluating opportunities, and thinking about the future of private markets. The report draws on survey responses from more than 200 verified accredited investors across the United States collected in April 2026. The key findings underscore the active and self-directed nature of today's accredited investor, while highlighting a meaningful and growing openness to digital asset securities, an asset class in which tZERO has built regulated, end-to-end blockchain-based financial infrastructure over more than a decade. Capital Is Ready to Be Deployed The survey reveals a market in motion. More than three-quarters of respondents (77%) plan to make an investment within the next six months, with nearly half anticipating investment activity within three months. Real estate (66%) and private equity/venture capital (61%) led investment category interest, respectively, while digital asset securities attracted interest from 27% of respondents, exceeding several traditional alternative categories including infrastructure, hedge funds, and energy-focused investments. Fundamentals and Trust Drive Allocations While expected returns ranked as the top evaluation criterion (70%), the survey reveals a more nuanced decision-making framework. Management quality (50.5%), downside protection and risk mitigation (49%), and sponsor track record (48.5%) all ranked nearly as highly as projected returns, suggesting investors are conducting increasingly sophisticated due diligence, prioritizing credibility and execution capability alongside financial performance. Liquidity potential ranked among the lowest evaluation criteria at 18%, indicating that many investors remain willing to commit capital to longer-duration opportunities when the underlying fundamentals are compelling. Tokenized Securities at an Inflection Point While only 11% of respondents described themselves as very familiar with tokenized securities, 27% expressed interest in digital asset securities as an investment category, a gap that points to education as the primary barrier to broader adoption rather than a lack of demand. The report identifies investor awareness as progressing through three stages: curiosity, education, and adoption, with many investors currently transitioning from the first to the second. "tZERO has pioneered the regulated end-to-end infrastructure, issuance, trading, custody, and settlement, that makes digital asset securities accessible to investors in a compliant, institutional-grade way," said Alan Konevsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of tZERO. "Reports like this one reflect what we're seeing on the ground: accredited investors are actively looking to deploy readily available capital, and interest in digital asset securities is growing. Our platform exists to connect that demand with the infrastructure to act on it." To support that transition, VerifyInvestor.com is hosting a live webinar on June 23, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. EST, titled The New SEC Direction on Digital Assets: What Accredited Investors Need to Know. The event will feature expert panelists discussing recent SEC guidance on tokenized securities and its implications for private markets. Registration is available at https://lnkd.in/g8DeCXzg . "VerifyInvestor.com is one of the most established accredited investor verification platforms. Our latest report highlights that as private markets continue to evolve, having a verified, trusted investor base is foundational, for issuers, for platforms, and for the integrity of the market," said Jenny Shields, VP of Operations at VerifyInvestor.com. "VerifyInvestor.com exists to make that compliance seamless, so that when investors are ready to act, there are no barriers to participation." The Accredited Investor Outlook 2026 is available for download here . Media Contacts:

tZERO Group, Inc.

Julie Ros, Head of Marketing & Communications

jros@tzero.com VerifyInvestor.com

Jenny Shields, VP of Operations

jennyl@verifyinvestor.com KCSA Strategic Communications

tzero@kcsa.com About VerifyInvestor.com VerifyInvestor.com provides a fast, easy, and cost-effective method of compliance for companies seeking to verify their investors as accredited investors under Reg D, Rule 506(c). Through years of servicing issuers, funds, platforms, and investors across the private markets ecosystem, VerifyInvestor.com has likely built one of the largest databases of verified accredited investors in the United States. Constantly referred by top law firms, their clients have successfully navigated audits and investigations. They also offer AML/KYC services, custom verifications, qualified purchaser and qualified client verifications, as well as true and correct certification of key documents, such as government IDs, passports, and proof of address. About tZERO Group, Inc. tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website . About tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO's online brokerage platform. Digital asset securities may not be "securities" as defined under the Securities Investor Protection Act (SIPA)-and in particular, digital asset securities that are "investment contracts" under the Howey test but are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission are excluded from SIPA's definition of "securities"-and thus the protections afforded to securities customers under SIPA may not apply. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . About tZERO Securities, LLC tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . About tZERO Transfer Services, LLC tZERO Transfer Services, LLC is a transfer agent registered with the SEC. More information about tZERO Transfer Services may be found on the SEC's Edgar: https://www.sec.gov/search-filings . About tZERO Capital Partners, LLC tZERO Capital Partners, LLC is an Exempt Reporting Advisor. More information about tZERO Capital Partners may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . Investor Notice Digital asset securities, as well as any particular investment, may not be suitable or appropriate for everyone. Investors should note that investing or trading in securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, and no assurance of liquidity which could impact their price and investors' ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. There is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. There are also unique risks specific to digital asset securities, including, without limitation, fraud, manipulation, theft, and loss. No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO or any of tits affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Forward-Looking Statements by tZERO This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase any security. The securities described herein are subject to qualification by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under Regulation A+ (Tier 2) and have not yet been so qualified. No money or other consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response, will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement is qualified, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the date of qualification. A person's indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: tZERO





18.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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