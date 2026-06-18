Apia, Samoa--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the listing of RE (Re) on June 18. RE/USDT spot trading is now available to users on HTX.

Re Protocol is a decentralized platform that channels stablecoin capital into fully collateralized reinsurance contracts through licensed insurers. Users deposit stablecoins into Insurance Capital Layers (ICLs), which allocate capital to quota-share reinsurance agreements. In return, depositors earn yield derived from a blend of on-chain and off-chain sources, plus a token-specific spread.

RE, the native token of the Re Protocol, has a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens. It can be used to govern incentives, staking, delegation, committees, protocol upgrades, and common resilience capital.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

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Source: HTX