MENA Fintech Association and FINTECH.TV Forge Strategic Global Media Alliance to Amplify Fintech Leadership, Shape Industry Dialogue, and Connect Innovation Across Global Markets

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / The MENA Fintech Association (MFTA), the leading not-for-profit fintech ecosystem enabler and industry advocacy platform across the Middle East and Africa, today announced a strategic collaboration with FINTECH.TV, the premier global media platform dedicated to financial innovation, capital markets, fintech, digital assets, and the future of finance.

The partnership will establish a dedicated series of high-impact on-air discussions, executive interviews, thought leadership programs, and ecosystem-focused broadcasts featuring global policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, fintech founders, investors, technology innovators, and industry leaders.

Powered by the MENA Fintech Association and amplified through FINTECH.TV's international media reach, the initiative aims to showcase the rapid evolution of the UAE and broader MENA fintech landscape while facilitating meaningful dialogue around the future of financial services, innovation, regulation, and digital transformation.

The collaboration will serve as a global platform for advancing conversations across critical sectors including payments, digital banking, embedded finance, open finance, digital identity, Web3, digital assets, tokenization, artificial intelligence, sustainable finance, financial inclusion, cross-border innovation, and emerging regulatory frameworks.

Through exclusive programming and executive-level discussions, the alliance will provide a unique channel for industry stakeholders to share insights, shape market narratives, promote innovation, and contribute to the development of forward-looking policy frameworks that support responsible growth across the global fintech ecosystem.

As the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a leading international hub for financial innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital economy development, the partnership seeks to further elevate regional success stories, connect local innovators with international audiences, and foster greater collaboration between public and private sector stakeholders.

The initiative will also support broader ecosystem development objectives by creating opportunities for knowledge exchange, cross-border partnerships, investment attraction, regulatory engagement, and thought leadership across key financial centers worldwide.

"The future of fintech will be shaped by those who lead global conversations, not simply participate in them. Through the MENA Fintech Association's partnership with FINTECH.TV, we are creating a powerful international platform that positions the MENA region at the center of financial innovation, policy dialogue, and industry leadership - connecting regional excellence with global influence."

- Nameer Khan, Chairman, MENA Fintech Association

"The MENA region is rapidly becoming a global hub for fintech innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment. At FINTECH.TV , we are excited to partner with the MENA Fintech Association to spotlight the leaders and ideas transforming the industry. By combining MFTA's ecosystem leadership with FINTECH.TV's international media platform, we will deliver impactful conversations, amplify regional innovation, and connect the MENA fintech community with audiences around the world."

Troy McGuire

Co-Founder and Global Head of Content and Operations, FINTECH.TV

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening global fintech connectivity, promoting informed policy discourse, and accelerating the next generation of financial innovation through strategic collaboration, media engagement, and industry leadership.

By bringing together influential voices from across government, finance, technology, and investment communities, MFTA and FINTECH.TV aim to create one of the region's most influential platforms for fintech dialogue, market intelligence, and ecosystem advancement.

About the MENA Fintech Association

The MENA Fintech Association (MFTA) is a leading not-for-profit fintech ecosystem organization dedicated to fostering innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth across the financial services sector. Through strategic industry initiatives, working groups, policy engagement, ecosystem partnerships, and global advocacy efforts, MFTA connects regulators, financial institutions, technology providers, investors, and entrepreneurs to advance the future of finance across the Middle East and Africa.

Interested in knowing more? Reach out to us at hello@mena-fintech.org

About FINTECH.TV

FINTECH.TV is a global media platform covering financial innovation, capital markets, fintech, digital assets, sustainability, and emerging technologies. Through exclusive interviews, market intelligence, and thought leadership programming, FINTECH.TV connects global audiences with the leaders shaping the future of finance.

For broadcast partnership and sponsorship inquiries, email us at partnerships@fintech.tv

SOURCE: FINTECH.TV

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mena-fintech-association-and-fintech.tv-forge-strategic-global-m-1178596