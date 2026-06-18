Vitalismo Launches Lifelike Artificial Cedar and Olive Trees, Creating Evergreen Spaces with Ease

New UV-Resistant, Zero-Maintenance Plants Deliver Year-Round Greenery for Homes, Offices, and Outdoor Spaces

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Vitalismo, a brand specializing in high-quality lifelike artificial plants, has officially expanded its Amazon product lineup with two new decorative tree collections: artificial cedar topiary and artificial olive tree. Designed for both residential and commercial environments, the new additions reflect the growing demand for low-maintenance greenery solutions that combine aesthetics, convenience, and long-term durability.

Vitalismo's Mission: Vibrant Spaces, Minimal Effort

As consumer interest in nature-inspired interiors continues to rise, artificial plants are becoming an increasingly popular choice for homes, offices, hospitality venues, and retail spaces. Unlike live plants, artificial greenery requires no watering, pruning, fertilizing, or specialized lighting conditions, while maintaining a consistent appearance throughout the year. Advances in simulation craftsmanship and weather-resistant materials have further accelerated adoption of large decorative artificial trees, including olive and cedar varieties, across a wide range of indoor and outdoor settings.

"More consumers today are seeking home décor solutions that balance beauty with convenience," said a spokesperson for Vitalismo. "Through realistic, low-maintenance artificial plants, we aim to help people create welcoming green spaces that remain vibrant year-round while reducing the effort typically associated with plant care."

Vitalismo was founded with a simple mission: to help consumers create vibrant, evergreen spaces without the time and resources traditionally required for plant care.

Artificial Cedar and Olive Tree Collections Built Around Evergreen Beauty

Vitalismo's latest Amazon launches address this trend directly, offering two distinct tree styles that combine detailed craftsmanship with long-term durability and no upkeep requirements.

The Vitalismo Artificial Topiary Cedar Trees are available in five size options, ranging from 2 feet to 6 feet tall. The artificial topiary cedar tree is constructed from high-quality PE material and plastic, with branches and leaves engineered using simulation technology to reproduce the natural layered growth pattern of a cedar tree. The leaves feature clearly defined textures, along with newly designed buds that enhance the sense of organic growth.

A key functional feature is the flexibility of the branches: each unit allows users to bend and reshape the foliage to suit the dimensions and layout of the intended space. This makes the cedar topiary adaptable to narrow entryways, covered patios, balconies, and front porch placements equally well. The trees are odorless, weather-tolerant, and carry a UV-resistant treatment that prevents color fading from prolonged sun exposure, making them suitable for semi-exposed outdoor use as well as indoor display.

Most recently, Vitalismo introduced the Artificial Indoor Olive Trees, which are available in four size options, spanning 5 feet to 8 feet in height. Depending on the size selected, individual units feature between 641 and 1530 meticulously crafted leaves with clear textures, and include decorative artificial olive fruits.

Each unit ships pre-assembled in a heavy-duty pot constructed from durable plastic and concrete for superior stability, and includes a white round planter. The collection has received multiple industry recognitions, including the MUSE Design Awards, American Good Design Award, and Gold Award distinctions, highlighting its realistic appearance, craftsmanship, and decorative versatility.

Looking Ahead

Looking ahead, Vitalismo remains committed to innovation and sustainability, focusing on creating realistic, high-quality artificial plants that bring vibrant greenery to homes, offices, and commercial spaces year-round. The brand plans to continue developing increasingly lifelike and premium products to provide consumers with the experience of a flourishing natural environment without the challenges of traditional plant care.

At the same time, Vitalismo aims to explore more environmentally friendly and durable materials to extend product longevity and reduce resource waste associated with frequent replacements. The company also intends to expand its artificial plant collections to cater to a wider range of decorative needs across different spaces.

Both the Vitalismo Artificial Topiary Cedar Trees and the Artificial Indoor Olive Trees are currently available on Amazon, with multiple size options listed on each product page.

Learn more information through Vitalismo Amazon store.

ABOUT VITALISMO

Vitalismo is a brand specializing in high-quality, lifelike artificial plants, dedicated to providing maintenance-free, evergreen decorative solutions for homes and offices. All Vitalismo products feature UV-resistant and fade-resistant finishes, offering a realistic appearance across every product line. The brand's plants are non-toxic and safe for households with pets and children, making them a practical choice for a wide range of customers.



Media Contact

Organization: Vitalismo

Contact Person Name: Bojie Wu

Website: https://www.amazon.com/Artificial-Planter-Full-Shape-Premium-Plastic/dp/B0GQYF5DK5

Email: support@vitalismo.shop

City: CHARLOTTE

State: NC

Country: United States

SOURCE: Vitalismo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/vitalismo-launches-lifelike-artificial-cedar-and-olive-trees-creating-1179052