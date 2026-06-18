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ACCESS Newswire
18.06.2026 17:38 Uhr
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CJ William 2026 Luxury Watch Resale Report Patek Leads as Cartier Emerges Value Play

CJ William, a Surfside, Florida luxury watch and Hermes dealer, today released its 2026 Luxury Watch Resale Report. The annual analysis combines public secondary-market indices with dealer transaction activity, finding that Patek Philippe led major brands in 2025 and that select Cartier references quietly outperformed the broader market.

SURFSIDE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / CJ William, a South Florida luxury watch and Hermes dealer, today released its 2026 Luxury Watch Resale Report, an annual analysis of which timepieces held, gained, or lost value across the secondary market over the past year.

The headline finding: luxury watch resale value turned a corner in 2025. After roughly two years of decline, prices stabilized and the strongest references posted real gains. Patek Philippe led all major brands at about 7.7 percent for the year, driven by the Aquanaut and Nautilus, while Rolex stabilized and Audemars Piguet returned to growth. The report also flags a less obvious trend: select Cartier references outperformed the broader market even as headline hype models cooled.

"Everyone watches the Daytona and the Nautilus, and they should, because top-tier Patek, Rolex, Audemars Piguet and Richard Mille continue to hold and in many cases grow their value," said Eitan Cohen, founder of CJ William. "But the buyers walking into our Surfside showroom in 2026 are asking smarter questions about value, and brands like Cartier are rewarding them."

"The white-dial Daytona Panda is the single most-requested watch on our desk right now," Cohen added. "Steel sports Rolex, the Nautilus and the Aquanaut move fast in South Florida, and Cartier prices have quietly climbed even as demand held steady."

Key findings from the 2026 report include the top 10 references by value retention over the past year, the brands that recovered fastest after the market correction, where value is hiding in 2026, and a South Florida market cut showing which models move fastest in Miami, Surfside and Bal Harbour.

CJ William compiled the report from leading public secondary-market indices combined with its own buying and selling activity, giving a dealer-side view of real demand rather than listing prices alone.

The full report is available at https://cjwilliam.com/wholesale/luxury-watch-resale-value-report-2026/.

CJ William buys and sells Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Richard Mille, Cartier and other luxury watches, with in-house New York authentication, an 18-month warranty and fully insured FedEx overnight shipping. The firm makes same-day offers and welcomes in-person appointments at its Surfside showroom.

About CJ William

CJ William is a luxury watch, Hermes and antique silver dealer at 9573 Harding Avenue, Surfside, FL 33154. The showroom buys, sells and sources luxury timepieces and offers corporate gifting nationwide. Invoicing entity: David and Sons Watches LLC.
Website: cjwilliam.com

Media Contact
Organization: CJ William
Contact Person Name: Eitan Cohen
Website: https://cjwilliam.com/wholesale/luxury-watch-resale-value-report-2026/
Email: e@cjwilliam.com
Contact Number: +13475100668
Address: 9573 Harding Avenue
City: Surfside
State: Florida
Country: United States

SOURCE: CJ William



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/cj-william-2026-luxury-watch-resale-report-patek-leads-as-cartier-emer-1179053

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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