Living Security Launches 2026 Cybersecurity Awareness Month Program to Help Organizations Navigate Trust in an AI World

Turnkey Cybersecurity Awareness Month program helps organizations launch engaging October campaigns with expert-led learning, interactive experiences, and ready-to-launch resources.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Living Security, the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), today announced the launch of its 2026 Cybersecurity Awareness Month (CAM) program. Built around the theme Navigating Trust in an AI World, the complete campaign package provides security and awareness teams with everything they need to execute an engaging Cybersecurity Awareness Month campaign that helps employees recognize AI-enabled deception, strengthen verification behaviors, and reduce human risk.

As AI accelerates the scale and sophistication of cyber threats, employees are increasingly asked to make decisions in environments where deception is easier to create and harder to detect.

Organizations need more than awareness. They need engaging experiences that reinforce verification behaviors and secure decision-making.

The 2026 Cybersecurity Awareness Month program provides organizations with:

Live virtual kickoff event and expert keynotes

Interactive learning experiences

Weekly awareness content and employee communications

Campaign planning toolkit and 30-day engagement calendar

Together, these resources give security teams a ready-to-launch program for Cybersecurity Awareness Month without building content, activities, communications, and events from scratch. Organizations can launch in days instead of spending months developing awareness materials, coordinating activities, and creating employee communications.

Organizations across healthcare, financial services, and other highly regulated industries rely on Living Security's Cybersecurity Awareness Month programs to simplify planning, drive participation, and reinforce positive security behaviors.

The need for effective employee engagement is significant. Living Security's Human Risk Management research with the Cyentia Institute found that just 10% of employees account for 73% of organizational human risk, underscoring the importance of programs that strengthen trust, verification skills, and decision-making behaviors.

"Organizations are facing a new reality where employees must determine what is real, what is synthetic, and what deserves their trust," said Ashley Rose, CEO and Co-Founder of Living Security. "We designed this year's program to help security teams engage employees around those challenges while reducing human risk."

A Complete Cybersecurity Awareness Month Campaign

Built to simplify planning and execution, the 2026 program provides organizations with a structured framework for engaging employees throughout October while reinforcing positive security behaviors. Campaign content is organized around weekly themes that help participants understand how AI is influencing communication, decision-making, and trust across the workplace.

The program combines expert-led education, interactive learning, employee engagement activities, and practical resources designed to help organizations move beyond awareness and encourage meaningful behavioral change.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month at a Glance

The program is organized around four themed weeks designed to help employees understand and respond to emerging human-risk challenges:

Week 1: Identity Under Attack - Passwords, MFA, and proving it's really you

Week 2: Phishing 3.0 - Outsmarting AI-powered phishing and impersonation attacks

Week 3: What AI Shouldn't See - Data privacy and responsible AI use

Week 4: Beat the Breach - Identifying, reporting, and responding to threats

Together, these themes help employees build practical skills for navigating trust, evaluating information, and making informed decisions in an increasingly AI-powered world.

Preparing Employees for the AI Era

The 2026 theme, Navigating Trust in an AI World, reflects a growing challenge facing organizations of all sizes. As synthetic content becomes more convincing and AI-powered attacks become more accessible, employees are increasingly required to validate information before acting.

Throughout the month, participants will learn how to:

Recognize deepfakes and synthetic media

Identify voice-cloning and impersonation attacks

Spot AI-powered phishing and social engineering attempts

Apply digital trust and verification strategies

Make better decisions in high-risk situations

By focusing on verification behaviors rather than fear-based awareness, the program helps employees build practical skills they can apply in their daily work.

Expert Insights and Interactive Experiences

The program will feature presentations from recognized experts in cybercrime, intelligence, online safety, human behavior, and cybersecurity, alongside new interactive experiences designed to help employees practice identifying deception, validating information, and making informed decisions in realistic scenarios.

Additional details, including the 2026 speaker lineup and new interactive experiences, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Availability

Living Security's 2026 Cybersecurity Awareness Month program is available now for organizations planning October campaigns. The turnkey package provides expert presentations, interactive experiences, awareness content, and campaign resources that help security teams drive engagement, reinforce positive security behaviors, and reduce human risk throughout Cybersecurity Awareness Month and beyond.

Teams can begin planning now to ensure their October campaigns are ready to launch on day one of Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

Organizations planning October campaigns can explore the 2026 Cybersecurity Awareness Month program or schedule a Human Risk Management strategy session by visiting livingsecurity.com/2026-cybersecurity-awareness-month .

About Living Security

Living Security is the global leader in Human Risk Management, helping organizations measure and reduce workforce cyber risk through continuous behavioral intelligence and governance-driven security strategies. Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Human Risk Management Solutions , Q3 2024, Living Security enables enterprises to move from awareness-based metrics to measurable risk reduction in an AI-accelerated threat landscape. Learn more at www.livingsecurity.com .

Media Contact: media@livingsecurity.com

SOURCE: Living Security

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/living-security-launches-2026-cybersecurity-awareness-month-progr-1179105