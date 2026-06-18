BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Commenting on the markets, Tom Holl and Mark Hume, representing the Investment Manager noted:

Performance across the Company's underlying components remained mixed in May. The energy transition and mining segments generated positive returns, while conventional energy declined.

Conventional energy equities came under pressure as Brent crude fell by 19.4%, reflecting increased expectations of a resolution to the US-Israel conflict with Iran. However, there was no meaningful change in conditions around the Strait of Hormuz, with shipping still severely constrained by month-end.

Within the energy transition allocation, the renewables sub-sector was the most significant contributor to performance. Ongoing energy security concerns, alongside rising expectations for global power demand, partly driven by artificial intelligence, supported momentum in the space. Several solar companies also reported strong earnings during the month, benefiting from robust utility-scale demand.

In mining, copper and aluminium holdings led performance, supported by supply constraints, with prices of the metals rising by 4.6% and 2.8%, respectively.

Figures sourced from Datastream; prices quoted in US dollar terms unless specified otherwise as at 31 May 2026.

18 June 2026