Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Maha Al Sibai Jewellery is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Divine Solitaires, the internationally recognized diamond company renowned for its commitment to transparency, exceptional quality, and lifetime value assurance.

Through this collaboration, clients of Maha Al Sibai Jewellery will gain access to Divine Solitaires' premium natural diamonds, accompanied by a unique digital certification experience through the Divine App. The platform enables customers to view their diamond's specifications, authenticity records, and current value at any time, while benefiting from lifetime buyback and exchange programmes that provide long-term confidence and peace of mind.

Maha Al Sibai Jewellery has always been known for carefully selecting partners who uphold the highest standards of credibility, transparency, and quality. This partnership reflects the brand's ongoing commitment to offering discerning clients not only exquisite jewellery designs but also complete confidence in the value and provenance of every diamond.

"At Maha Al Sibai Jewellery, we are committed to offering our clients exceptional craftsmanship, timeless design, and complete confidence in every purchase," said Maha Al Sibai, Founder and Creative Director of Maha Al Sibai Jewellery. "Our partnership with Divine Solitaires reflects these values perfectly. Their reputation for outstanding natural diamonds, combined with an unmatched commitment to transparency and lifetime value assurance, makes them an ideal partner. This collaboration allows us to pair our bespoke jewellery creations with some of the world's finest natural diamonds, delivering an even more elevated experience for our clients."

The partnership brings together Maha Al Sibai Jewellery's distinctive design philosophy and Divine Solitaires' expertise in premium natural diamonds, creating a unique offering for collectors and jewellery enthusiasts who seek beauty, authenticity, and lasting value. Together, the two brands share a commitment to excellence, innovation, craftsmanship, and customer trust, setting a new benchmark in the luxury jewellery sector.

About Maha Al Sibai Jewellery

Founded by renowned jewellery designer Maha Al Sibai, Maha Al Sibai Jewellery is a luxury jewellery house celebrated for its elegant creations, exceptional craftsmanship, and contemporary interpretation of timeless beauty. The brand specializes in bespoke fine jewellery and exclusive diamond pieces that combine artistic creativity with the finest materials and meticulous attention to detail.

With a passion for excellence and a commitment to authenticity, Maha Al Sibai Jewellery has established itself as a trusted destination for clients seeking distinctive jewellery that reflects individuality, sophistication, and enduring value. Through carefully curated international partnerships and a dedication to innovation, the brand continues to offer an elevated luxury experience for jewellery collectors and connoisseurs across the region and beyond.

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Source: Awareness Marketing Management DWC LLC