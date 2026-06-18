Sourceful Ltd: Riverflow Launches 2.5: The World's Highest-Rated AI Image Model

Riverflow 2.5 Pro tops Design Arena's global benchmark across Image, Graphic Design and Image Editing. Riverflow 2.5 Pro introduces custom scoring, font control, and 4K output for production ready AI generated creative at scale

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Riverflow, the AI image and video generation platform built for brand creative developed by Sourceful, announced the launch of Riverflow 2.5 Pro earlier this month. Riverflow 2.5 Pro is an image generation model with reasoning at its core designed to solve the hardest problems in creative production workflows. The launch was followed by independent validation from Design Arena, the global AI image benchmark powered by user voting, where Riverflow 2.5 Pro ranked #1 across all three creative categories: Image (Elo: 1408), Graphic Design (Elo: 1469) and Image Editing (Elo: 1377).

Riverflow 2.5 Pro is available now via API on OpenRouter, Runware and Replicate, as well as directly through the Riverflow platform.

Reasoning that works for brands

Most AI image models are optimised for general audience preference by producing visually impressive outputs that often look the same. Riverflow 2.5 Pro takes a different approach, introducing a custom scoring rubric that allows brands and developers to define exactly what 'best' means for their use case.

The same generation prompt can produce meaningfully different outputs depending on whether the scoring lens prioritises pack approval readiness, paid social conversion, or homepage hero suitability. In controlled testing, Riverflow 2.5 Pro achieved scores of 92.3%, 90.4%, and 89.2% respectively across these three distinct briefs from identical inputs.

'We do not want to live in a world where everything is AI-generated and looks the same,' said Wing Chan of Sourceful, the company behind Riverflow. 'Riverflow exists because we believe in the beauty and power of design, and that it will continue to separate the best brands from the rest.'

Production-ready from brief to export

Riverflow 2.5 builds on the multi-step editing foundation of Riverflow 2.0 with a suite of capabilities designed for the realities of brand production:

Custom Scoring and Judging : Encode your brand's priorities directly into the generation request. The model uses your rubric to score and iterate after each step, steering outputs toward your specific brand goals rather than generic preference.

Thinking Level Control : From low (fast exploration) to xhigh (batch production at 90%+ consistency), teams can dial in the right balance of speed and quality for every stage of the workflow.

Font Control : Supply up to two custom font files and Riverflow 2.5 Pro will match lettering, spacing, and weight to your brand's typography - one of the most persistent pain points in AI-generated brand creative.

Background Output Modes : Choose from transparent (for compositing), solid colour, or standard output, removing the need for separate post processing steps.

Up to 4K Export: Final campaign assets at 1K, 2K, or 4K resolution, ready for paid media, retail, and web use.

#1 across the board

Design Arena, operated by The Intelligence Company, ranks AI image models using Elo ratings derived from real user voting. Riverflow 2.5 Pro's #1 finish represents the first time any model has topped all three of Design Arena's creative categories simultaneously, ahead of a competitive field including models from major AI labs and specialist image providers.

Availability

Riverflow 2.5 Pro and Riverflow 2.5 Fast are available now on OpenRouter, Runware and Replicate. Enterprise and direct API access is available via riverflow.ai.

About Riverflow

Riverflow is an AI image, video and ad generation platform built for brand creative production, developed by Sourceful Ltd. Riverflow combines reasoning, multi-step editing and brand aware generation to help consumer brands produce campaign ready creative at scale.

Media Contact

clare.anderton@sourceful.com

riverflow.ai

SOURCE: Sourceful Ltd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/riverflow-launches-2.5-the-worlds-highest-rated-ai-image-model-1179030