Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - The American Marketing Association Chicago (AMA Chicago) announced that Choose Chicago earned three honors at the 2026 Palmer Marketing Awards, including the evening's highest distinction, Grand Champion, for its campaign, "Never Done, Never Outdone."

In addition to receiving Grand Champion honors, Choose Chicago won the Integrated Marketing category for "Never Done, Never Outdone" and was recognized as a winner in the Engagement category for its campaign, "All for the Love of Chicago." The awards were presented during the Palmer Marketing Awards celebration held June 16 at the House of Blues Chicago.

The Palmer Marketing Awards recognize marketing campaigns that demonstrate exceptional creativity, innovation and measurable results. This year's competition attracted entries from organizations and agencies across the country representing a wide range of industries and disciplines.

The Grand Champion award represents the highest honor presented by AMA Chicago and is selected from among the category-winning campaigns. Judges recognized "Never Done, Never Outdone" for its strategic vision, creative excellence and ability to showcase Chicago as a world-class destination through an integrated, multi-channel marketing approach.

In a rare tie, Choose Chicago also earned top honors in the Engagement category for "All for the Love of Chicago," a campaign recognized for its ability to inspire meaningful audience interaction and strengthen emotional connections with both residents and visitors.

"Choose Chicago delivered campaigns that demonstrated the very best of modern marketing," said Chris McGuire, president of AMA Chicago. "The judges were impressed by the organization's ability to combine compelling storytelling, strategic execution and audience engagement to achieve meaningful results. Earning three Palmer Awards, including Grand Champion, is an extraordinary accomplishment."

Winners were selected by an independent panel of senior marketing leaders representing some of the country's most recognized consumer, retail, hospitality, media, airline, food, beverage, and communications brands.

Named for James L. Palmer, the first president of the Chicago chapter of the American Marketing Association in 1937, the Palmer Marketing Awards celebrate marketing excellence and recognize campaigns that push boundaries, elevate the profession and drive results.

For more information about the Palmer Marketing Awards and AMA Chicago, visit amachicago.org.





AMA Chicago President, Chris McGuire presents Lisa Nucci from Choose Chicago with the Grand Champion, Integrated Marketing and Engagement honors during the 2026 AMA Chicago Palmer Marketing Awards at the House of Blues Chicago.

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Choose Chicago wins the AMA Chicago 2026 Palmer Award Engagement category for its campaign, "All for the Love of Chicago."

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Choose Chicago wins the AMA Chicago 2026 Palmer Award Grand Champion and Integrated Marketing Categories for campaign, "Never Done, Never Undone."

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About AMA Chicago

AMA Chicago, the largest professional chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network, provides ongoing development opportunities for marketers to expand knowledge, improve skills and grow careers through access to industry thought leaders and cutting-edge programming. Marketers from agencies, brands, small businesses, nonprofit organizations and consultancies are invited to join and connect with peers across industries. Learn more at amachicago.org.

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Source: American Marketing Association Chicago