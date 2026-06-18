New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Turbuster, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance commercial equipment, today announced the launch of Custom Fitness Works, a new atelier-style customization solution that allows fitness businesses to design training spaces and equipment configurations tailored precisely to their brand, members, and training philosophy.

With a portfolio spanning advanced strength machines, functional training stations, and cardio equipment built for demanding commercial environments, Turbuster has long focused on engineering-driven performance and durability. Custom Fitness Works elevates this foundation, transforming Turbuster.com into a collaborative studio where gyms, boutique studios, real estate developers, hotels, corporates, and premium home users can co-create their ideal fitness environment.

Create Equipment That Matches One's Brand.

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"Custom Fitness Works is our response to a simple truth: no two training spaces are the same," said Henry Zillman, Associate Manager. "Instead of forcing facilities to adapt to standard layouts and machines, we are bringing an atelier mindset to fitness infrastructure-co-designing equipment mixes, finishes, layouts, and experiences that reflect each client's identity and goals."

Under the Custom Fitness Works program, partners can work with Turbuster's design and engineering team across multiple dimensions of customization:

Space planning and gym flow, from compact high-performance zones to full-scale athletic performance centres.

Curated equipment selection combining strength, cardio, and functional systems for specific member profiles and business models.

Aesthetic customization, including finishes, colors, and visual language aligned with brand identity.

Programming-oriented layouts that optimize member experience, safety, and training efficiency.

The atelier-style engagement goes beyond catalog selection, creating a project journey that includes consultation, 2D/3D layout planning, specification, installation support, and long-term service on Turbuster's engineered equipment range. This approach is designed for operators who see their gym not just as a room with machines, but as a signature experience and a long-term asset.

"Turbuster has always believed that equipment should be engineered for performance, comfort, and reliability," Zillman added. "With Custom Fitness Works, we are extending that philosophy to the entire training environment-making customization as accessible and structured as buying standard equipment, but with the creative depth of an atelier."

Custom Fitness Works now serves a wide range of clients, including commercial gyms and fitness chains, boutique studios and performance centers, real estate and co-living projects, hotels, clubs and corporate wellness spaces, as well as premium home gyms seeking a fully tailored fitness environment.

Interested partners can initiate a Custom Fitness Works project through Turbuster.com, sharing their vision, space details, and member profile to begin a guided, step-by-step customization process with Turbuster's team.

About Turbuster

Turbuster is a fitness equipment manufacturer and distributor specializing in engineered solutions for both commercial and residential gyms, with a presence across international markets. The company designs, develops, and supports a wide range of cardio, strength, and functional training equipment, working closely with distributors, dealers, and end-users to deliver durable, performance-focused fitness infrastructure.

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Source: NewWay Software