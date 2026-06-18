New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Turbuster, a fitness equipment manufacturer, today announced a formal partnership with Ecdesign, a design and product development studio, to expand its premium fitness equipment line for commercial gym operators, hospitality clients, and high-end residential customers.

The partnership combines Turbuster's manufacturing and engineering capabilities with Ecdesign's product design expertise to develop a new range of fitness equipment intended for environments where performance specifications and aesthetic requirements are both considered in the procurement process.





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Turbuster Fitness × Ecdesign: Expanding Innovation, Performance, and Customization in Commercial Fitness.

"This partnership reflects where the commercial fitness market is heading," said Henry Zillman, Associate Manager at Turbuster. "Operators and developers are increasingly looking for equipment that meets both technical performance requirements and the design standards of the spaces they are building. Working with Ecdesign allows us to address both of those needs in a single product line."

Product Development Focus

The collaboration will focus on developing fitness equipment across cardio and strength categories, with an emphasis on material quality, finish options, and dimensional compatibility for space-specific installations. Products developed through the partnership are intended for deployment in commercial gym environments, hotel fitness facilities, corporate wellness spaces, and premium residential projects.

Ecdesign will lead the industrial design and aesthetic development process, while Turbuster will oversee engineering validation, manufacturing, and quality control. The two companies expect to introduce the first products developed under the partnership later this year.

"We have worked on fitness environments where the equipment becomes part of the architectural language of the space," said Richard Grönberg, Founder & CEO at Ecdesign. "This partnership gives us the ability to influence the product from the ground up rather than working around existing constraints."

Market and Distribution

The partnership is structured to serve both direct institutional clients and distribution partners across North America and select international markets. Further details on product availability and distribution arrangements will be announced as development milestones are reached.

About Turbuster

Turbuster is a fitness equipment manufacturer supplying commercial gym operators, hospitality clients, and residential customers. The company focuses on performance specifications, material quality, and product customization across cardio and strength equipment categories. For more information visit www.turbuster.com.

About Ecdesign

Ecdesign is a product design and development studio with experience across fitness, consumer, and commercial interior product categories. The studio focuses on industrial design, material specification, and product development for manufacturing partners. For more information visit https://www.ecdesign.se.

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Source: NewWay Software