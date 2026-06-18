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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2026 16:48 Uhr
43 Leser
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Vantage Drilling International Ltd. - Special General Meeting approves proposed merger

Hamilton, Bermuda, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International Ltd. (the "Company") announces the results of the special general meeting ("SGM") held on 18 June 2026, at 11 am Atlantic Time at the law offices of Conyers Dill & Pearman Limited, located at Richmond House, 2nd Floor, 12 Par-la-ville Road, Hamilton HM08, Bermuda.

All matters proposed in the notice of the SGM were approved, including the proposed merger pursuant to which a wholly owned subsidiary of Eldorado Drilling AS is to merge with and into the Company, with the Company surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of Eldorado Drilling AS. Completion of the merger remains subject to certain conditions and further announcement will be made in due course as such conditions are satisfied or waived.

About the Company

Vantage Drilling International Ltd., a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor. The Company's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. The Company also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of third party-owned drilling units. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's website, www.vantagedrilling.com.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.