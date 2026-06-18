Lisbon, Portugal--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF) (FSE: 6MQ) (OTCQB: LTAFF) ("Lithium Africa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is a sponsor of the Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery & Critical Materials Conference, taking place June 22-25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dr. Tom Benson, Director of Lithium Africa, will participate in the panel "Africa's Growing Influence on Global Lithium Supply, Demand and Pricing," exploring the continent's expanding role in the global lithium market. The session will be moderated by Andrea Hotter of Fastmarkets and will also feature Bashir Swabury of the Africa Battery Initiative and Toluwalase Seriki of Ganfeng Lithium. Members of the Company's management team will also be in attendance.

Panel Details:

Session: Africa's Growing Influence on Global Lithium Supply, Demand and Pricing

Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Time: 11:25 AM to 12:05 PM

Location: Global Lithium, Battery & Critical Materials Stage, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Las Vegas, Nevada

The Fastmarkets conference brings together leading producers, investors, automakers, and policymakers from across the lithium and battery materials sector, offering a platform to discuss market dynamics, supply chain developments, and the future of critical minerals.

"We're proud to support this year's Fastmarkets conference and to contribute to the conversation on Africa's growing influence on global lithium supply," said Tyron Breytenbach, CEO & Director of Lithium Africa. "Africa is fast becoming one of the most important regions in the global lithium story, and this panel is a valuable opportunity to share Lithium Africa's perspective alongside leaders from across the sector."

About Lithium Africa Corp.

Lithium Africa has established a 50/50 joint venture partnership with GFL International Co., Ltd. to advance lithium exploration across Africa. Through this partnership, the Company holds an indirect 50% interest in a portfolio of hard rock lithium assets across South Africa, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea, Mali, and Zimbabwe. For more information, please visit www.li-africa.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LITHIUM AFRICA CORP.

Tyron Breytenbach, Chief Executive Officer of Lithium Africa

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, including statements in respect of the Company's participation in the Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery & Critical Materials Conference and the Company's plans and programs for its exploration portfolio in Africa. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect which, without limiting the generality of the following, include: the ability to raise funds through private or public equity financings; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; risks inherent in exploration activities; the impact of exploration competition; unexpected geological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory risks. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302071

Source: Lithium Africa Corp.