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PR Newswire
18.06.2026 18:54 Uhr
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APP Group Brings Community-Led Conservation Message to Nature Action Dialogues 2026

LONDON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APP Group reinforced its commitment to nature-positive action through the participation of Dr Liz Wilks, Head of Sustainability and Public Affairs Europe at APP Group at the UNEP-WCMC Nature Action Dialogues 2026, a flagship convening that brought together leaders from business, finance, and conservation to accelerate practical solutions for biodiversity.

Held as part of the wider Nature Tech Week in the UK, the Nature Action Dialogues created space for senior decision-makers and practitioners to move beyond broad commitments and focus on what is needed to deliver meaningful action under the Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Speaking during Proteus Day, Dr. Wilks highlighted the close connection between people and biodiversity, stressing that landscape conservation cannot succeed at scale without the communities who live in, depend on, and protect these ecosystems every day.

"Scalable landscape conservation relies entirely on empowering the local communities safeguarding these ecosystems," she said, reflecting on the discussions in Cambridge. She also underlined the urgency of directing more targeted investment into conservation models that can strengthen long-term supply chain resilience.

For APP Group, this message sits at the heart of its sustainability approach through Regenesis, an initiative designed to connect commercial viability, ecosystem health, and community development. Rather than treating conservation as a separate agenda, APP Group is working to embed nature and community outcomes into the way landscapes are managed and value chains are strengthened.

The company's participation in the Nature Action Dialogues also reflects a broader shift taking place across the private sector. Businesses and financial institutions are increasingly recognising that biodiversity loss is not only an environmental issue, but also a material risk to operations, sourcing, and long-term growth.

By joining conversations with conservation experts, finance leaders, and global institutions, APP Group positioned Regenesis as part of a wider effort to turn biodiversity ambition into investable, scalable action on the ground. For APP Group, that means advancing conservation models that place people at the centre, protect critical ecosystems, and build more resilient supply chains for the future.

About APP Group

APP Group is a leading Indonesia-based pulp, paper, and forestry company supplying tissue, packaging, and paper products to more than 150 countries. Operating in Indonesia and China, APP integrates responsible sourcing and sustainability into its business strategy through its Sustainability Roadmap Vision 2030. The company also introduced Regenesis, its platform to advance long-term environmental and social commitments.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/app-group-brings-community-led-conservation-message-to-nature-action-dialogues-2026-302804671.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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