Peer reviewed studies include:

Harvard Medical School research on how to improve NIPT through chromosomal phasing (DOI: 10.1038/s41598-022-14049-5);

research on how to improve NIPT through chromosomal phasing (DOI: 10.1038/s41598-022-14049-5); a pan-European paper on Nature Scientific Reports on transcriptomic profile in a rat model for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DOI: 10.1038/s41598-025-14756-9);

on transcriptomic profile in a rat model for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DOI: 10.1038/s41598-025-14756-9); and an International Journal of Genomics paper on early diagnosis of chronic kidney disease in Pakistan (DOI 10.1155/ijog/8868521).

Dante Labs enabled more than 100 global scientific studies on rare diseases, transcriptomics, CRISPR gene editing ancient DNA samples and oncology. Dante Labs also published its own papers on peer reviewed journals, including Gene and Nature Communications.

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Dante Labs Reviews 100 Papers

Scientists and academic researchers from the US, Italy, Pakistan, Malta and more European countries keep choosing Dante Labs to sequence samples for important studies. Topics include rare diseases, phasing, oncology, transcriptomics and CRISPR gene editing and analysis of ancient DNA. Studies on ancient DNA samples are very delicate because re-sampling is not possible and require the sequencing laboratory to perform under perfect conditions. Trust is paramount in those studies.

80% of the papers cover human samples. Cows, camels, plants, viruses were also sequenced and analyzed using Dante Labs technology. While human bioinformatics pipelines are common, sequencing, assembly and bioinformatics of non-human species is a niche.

It is very rare for consumer-facing whole genome sequencing companies or genetics labs to accelerate scientific research and enable more than 100 research papers.

"US and European and Asian scientists send us complex projects for RNA, genomics and multi-omics," said Dante Labs CEO Andrea Riposati. "We sequenced those samples, we developed special pipelines, we created population analysis tools. It is nice to see new papers being published from these samples that we sequenced and analyzed."

All papers can be retrieved from repositories like Google Scholar. The Dante Labs website has a special page. Upcoming blog posts will highlight the individual papers.

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Contacts:

Laura Rossi

Media Relations media@dantelabs.com

+39 0862 191 0671 www.dantelabs.com