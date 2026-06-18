Talvera Appoints Senior Leadership Team to Drive Platform Growth, Operational Excellence, and Predictive Hiring at Scale

Four industry veterans with deep roots in staffing join the Talvera executive team, collectively bringing decades of operational leadership, franchise development, financial strategy, and workforce program management to a platform built for national scale.

LENEXA, KS / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Talvera, a global workforce platform built to deliver predictable hiring outcomes at national scale, today announced the appointment of four senior leaders to its executive team. The appointments reflect the depth of operational expertise now driving the platform as it expands its portfolio of delivery brands and deepens its enterprise client relationships.

The four executives bring a combined tenure spanning decades in staffing, franchise operations, brand leadership, and workforce program management. Each join Talvera having held senior roles within the platform's own delivery brands, giving them first-hand knowledge of the systems, client relationships, and performance standards that define the Talvera model.

The Appointments

Cary Daniel, Chief Growth Officer

Cary Daniel joins Talvera as Chief Growth Officer, bringing more than two decades of experience in staffing, franchise development, and enterprise brand building. As former CEO of Nextaff, Cary led one of the nation's most recognized staffing franchise brands through a period of significant national expansion, developing the commercial infrastructure, franchise performance systems, and enterprise go-to-market capabilities that now anchor the Talvera platform.

James Windmiller, Chief Operating Officer

James Windmiller joins as Chief Operating Officer, carrying extensive operational leadership experience built during his tenure as COO of Nextaff. James has spent his career engineering the systems, processes, and performance frameworks that allow staffing organizations to scale without sacrificing delivery quality.

Jason Goertzen, Chief Financial Officer

Jason Goertzen joins Talvera as Chief Financial Officer, bringing deep financial leadership experience from his prior role as CFO of Nextaff. Jason has a strong track record managing the financial architecture of multi-unit, multi-brand staffing organizations, including financial reporting, forecasting, unit economics, and capital strategy in environments where growth and operational discipline must advance in parallel.

Linda Lutton, Vice President of Strategic Operations

Linda Lutton joins Talvera as Vice President of Strategic Operations, drawing on a distinguished career in workforce program management including her role as Vice President of Strategic Healthcare Operations within the Nextaff system. Linda brings specialized expertise in healthcare staffing programs, enterprise account management, and the design of scalable delivery frameworks that serve complex, multi-site client organizations.

A Leadership Team Built Around the Predictive Hiring System

Each of these leaders joins with direct experience supporting the Predictive Hiring System, the proprietary methodology that sits at the center of every Talvera delivery brand. The system is built around four sequential pillars:

Define. Every client engagement begins with the development of a custom FQ Score (Fit Quotient Score), a data-informed profile unique to each company that replaces broad intake conversations with precision. Rather than guesswork, Talvera maps exactly what a fit match looks like for that organization.

Source. With the FQ Score established, Talvera's delivery teams tap all available candidate resources, including an Ambassador Network of more than 6,000 referral partners. The sourcing strategy is designed to surface both active and passive candidates across every relevant channel, giving enterprise clients a broader, more qualified talent pool.

Assess. Every candidate is screened through the Predictive Hiring System to the specific parameters of each client engagement. This single, consistent assessment standard replaces the fragmented, vendor-by-vendor screening variability that drives inconsistent quality across multi-location enterprise programs.

Measure. Placements are tracked, reviewed, and measured on a 90-day cycle. This performance accountability loop ensures that outcomes are visible, reported, and continuously improved rather than lost in the absence of structured follow-through. It is what separates a transactional staffing engagement from a workforce partnership.

This four-pillar system is the operational DNA of every brand Powered by Talvera. The executive leadership team now in place has been built specifically to advance, scale, and protect the integrity of that system across an expanding platform.

Leadership Perspectives

"Building a leadership team with this much direct staffing experience behind it was a deliberate priority from the beginning. Every person we appointed has lived the operational realities of this industry at a senior level. They understand the Predictive Hiring System because they've worked within the delivery brands that run it. That combination of platform vision and hands-on execution experience is exactly what Talvera needs to grow with the accountability our clients expect." -Adam Forbes, CEO, Talvera

About Talvera

Talvera is a global workforce platform operating a portfolio of specialized staffing and talent delivery brands. Built on the principle that predictive hiring and local execution are not competing priorities, Talvera delivers enterprise workforce programs on a national scale through a platform-led, brand-powered operating model. Talvera serves enterprise and mid-market clients across a broad range of industries and geographies.

Learn more at www.talvera.com

Media Contact

Jen Daniel

Talvera

talveramarketing@talvera.com

www.talvera.com

SOURCE: TALVERA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/talvera-appoints-senior-leadership-team-to-drive-platform-growth-1179217