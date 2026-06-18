EQS-News: 45Drives / Key word(s): Manufacturing

45Drives Announces Fourth Annual Creator Summit



18.06.2026 / 19:22 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Where Technology Creators, Open-Source Innovators, Infrastructure Leaders, and Builders Come Together to Shape What's Next SYDNEY, NOVA SCOTIA and WILMINGTON, NC - June 18, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - 45Drives today announced the return of Creator Summit , its annual gathering of technology creators, infrastructure professionals, developers, engineers, and open-source advocates. The Fourth Annual Creator Summit will take place October 20-22, 2026, in Wilmington, North Carolina, at the Skyline Center and other venues. What began in 2023 as a small cohort of creators and customers has evolved into a unique forum where some of the most influential voices in open-source computing, content creation, homelab communities, and enterprise infrastructure come together to share ideas, challenge conventional thinking, and help shape the future of the industry. At a time when many industry events have become increasingly transactional, Creator Summit has established a reputation for something different: direct access. Attendees spend time engaging with engineers, creators, and industry leaders who are building, deploying, and documenting the systems that power modern organizations and creative workflows. The conversations are candid, technical, and often consequential. Many of the ideas, product improvements, partnerships, and initiatives that have emerged across the 45Drives ecosystem over the past several years can trace their origins to discussions that began at Creator Summit. Previous Summits have featured some of the most respected voices in the industry, including Jeff Geerling, Wendell Wilson, Tom Lawrence, Techno Tim, Craft Computing, Raid Owl, Jay LaCroix, and deadmau5, alongside other creators whose work collectively reaches millions of technology professionals worldwide. This year's Summit will feature two dedicated programming tracks designed to reflect the increasingly connected worlds of enterprise infrastructure and digital creation. The Enterprise Track will focus on the technologies powering modern organizations, including on-premises artificial intelligence, enterprise storage, cybersecurity, open-source infrastructure, virtualization, data sovereignty, and high-performance computing. Designed for IT leaders, infrastructure architects, systems administrators, engineers, developers, and technical decision-makers, sessions will explore the practical realities of deploying and managing modern infrastructure while maintaining control over data, security, performance, and cost. The Creative Track will focus on the future of digital creation and the tools transforming creative workflows. Built for creators, streamers, filmmakers, editors, designers, developers, and digital artists, sessions will examine how local compute, creator-owned infrastructure, open platforms, and emerging technologies are changing the way content is produced, distributed, and monetized. Discussions will explore workflow innovation, creative ownership, production efficiency, audience growth, and the evolving role of new technologies in the creative process. Together, the two tracks reflect a broader convergence between enterprise infrastructure and digital creation. The same advances in AI, compute, storage, and self-hosted platforms that are transforming organizational operations are also reshaping creative work. Creator Summit brings those communities together under one roof, creating opportunities for collaboration, learning, and innovation that rarely happen at traditional industry events. A central theme across both tracks will be the growing impact of on-premises artificial intelligence, data sovereignty, and private AI deployments. Attendees will gain practical insights into how organizations and creators are leveraging local AI to improve operations, accelerate innovation, maintain control of their data, and unlock new opportunities without sacrificing ownership, privacy, or flexibility. Discussions will explore both the technical and strategic implications of building AI systems closer to the data they depend on, reflecting a growing shift toward self-hosted and enterprise-controlled infrastructure. In addition to technical sessions and presentations, attendees can expect product workshops, facility tours, networking events, community-led discussions, creator meetups, live demonstrations, and a variety of uniquely 45Drives experiences that have become a hallmark of the Summit. "Most conferences are designed around presentations. Creator Summit is designed around participation," said Dr. Doug Milburn, President and Co-Founder of 45Drives. "The people in this room aren't spectators. They're builders. They're the people running production environments, creating educational content, developing software, and solving difficult technical problems every day. When you bring those people together for several days, remarkable things happen. Products improve. Partnerships form. New ideas emerge. That's why we keep doing this. Every year we leave Creator Summit with a better understanding of where the industry is going and how we can build better solutions for the people who rely on them." The event reflects 45Drives' longstanding belief that the best solutions are built in close collaboration with the people who use them. As the company continues to expand its presence across enterprise storage, self-hosted infrastructure, homelab computing, and creative workflows, Creator Summit remains a cornerstone of that philosophy. Additional speakers, programming details, and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks. Registration is now open at 45Drives.com/creator-summit. About 45Drives 45Drives provides open-source storage, server, and data infrastructure solutions to organizations around the world. The company helps enterprises, educational institutions, government agencies, research organizations, and creative professionals build scalable infrastructure while maintaining ownership and control of their data. Contact:

Jonathan Phillips

45Drives@Phillcomm.Global View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: 45Drives





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