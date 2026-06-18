GVA Management: Attorney Fry Wernick Removed from Role as Lead Counsel in Bryan Kastleman's Lawsuit Against GVA

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / GVA Real Estate Group, an Austin-based multifamily real estate investment and operating company, today took note that Bryan Kastleman has relegated attorney Ephraim "Fry" Wernick of Vinson & Elkins, LLP to a secondary role in Kastleman's litigation against GVA and Alan Stalcup.

Background

Kastleman first retained Wernick after expressing his dissatisfaction with returns on speculative investments in properties that were managed by GVA, many of which were impacted by the series of federal funds rate hikes that began in 2022. Under Wernick's counsel, Kastleman filed lawsuits and began making public accusations that GVA views as defamatory statements of fact.

GVA notes that a set of related lawsuits brought by Overwatch Fund were dismissed with prejudice by the Travis County District Court in January, followed by an affidavit from Overwatch's principal confirming that a thorough investigation yielded no evidence of wrongdoing. GVA is confident that the Kastleman litigation will reach the same conclusion.

Wernick himself was the subject of a grievance filed by GVA in February, alleging that he threatened to present criminal charges in an attempt to win $10,000,000 in settlement money for Kastleman. The State Bar of Texas subsequently confirmed that they were investigating the matter.

Kastleman's Change of Lead Counsel

A Notice of Appearance and Designation of Lead Counsel filed on April 29, 2026 confirms that DuBois, Bryant & Campbell, LLP has been designated lead counsel for Kastleman, the position formerly held by Wernick's firm. GVA views this apparent change in strategic direction as indication that Kastleman has been led to reconsider his initial course of action.

GVA intends to defend its innocence with regard to Kastleman's allegations until the official record is clear, and remains confident in the strength of its position.

About GVA Property Management

GVA is a commercial real estate operator and investor specializing in multifamily apartment communities across the Southeastern United States and Texas markets. GVA was founded with a mission to make a positive impact on communities, deliver strong returns for investors, and provide exceptional career opportunities for employees.

Contact:

Michael Oberrender

512.497.0797

moberrender@gvamgt.com

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SOURCE: GVA Management

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/attorney-fry-wernick-removed-from-role-as-lead-counsel-in-bryan-kastlemans-lawsuit-agai-1173385