Magnifi Financial is a Two-Time Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union Champion in Minnesota

Ranked Best-In-State for Trust & Member Satisfaction

MELROSE, MN / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Magnifi Financial Credit Union has earned Forbes' Best-In-State Credit Union recognition in Minnesota for two consecutive years, reinforcing our position as a leader in member service and financial excellence. This prestigious recognition is presented in partnership with Statista, a leading global provider of market data and industry rankings. The award list was announced on June 17th, 2026, and can be viewed on the Forbes website.

Financial institutions play a vital role in maintaining economic stability and meeting the evolving needs of consumers and communities. America's Best-In-State Credit Unions 2026 aims to showcase the institutions most valued by residents in each state and recognize the credit unions that have excelled in meeting their local communities' unique needs and expectations. The ranking is derived from an independent survey of over 26,000 customers in the U.S. Participants assessed credit unions based on several specific criteria, which include:

Trust

Member satisfaction

Digital tools

Quality of financial advice provided

Whether fees were transparent and reasonable

A sentiment analysis was also performed using publicly available reviews, resulting in a calculated score. This prestigious award reflects a commitment to excellence and the ability to combine innovative banking technologies with a personalized approach to member service, creating an experience that truly sets Magnifi Financial Credit Union apart in the industry.

This award highlights credit unions that excel in delivering trusted, high-quality financial services and strong member experiences at the local level.

"We are honored to be included in Forbes' list of America's Best-In-State Credit Unions," said Chuck Friederichs, CEO of Magnifi Financial. "We greatly appreciate the trust our members place in us, and we look forward to continuing to deliver excellent service while helping our members and communities thrive."

About Statista

Statista is a leading provider of market and consumer data, publishing hundreds of industry rankings and company listings each year in collaboration with prominent media partners. Its research and analysis services build on the success of statista.com, a trusted platform for statistics, business intelligence, and market insights.

About Magnifi Financial Credit Union

Magnifi Financial is a full-service community credit union offering retail and commercial deposits and loan products, mortgages, and wealth management services to anyone within its field of membership in Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. Magnifi Financial serves members through an extensive network of branches and best-in-class digital services. Whether at home or on the go, members can access their accounts and manage funds with ease through a full suite of digital services.

Magnifi Financial invests in each member's personal financial needs and initiatives that enhance the lives of members and their communities through the Magnifi Financial Foundation. The Magnifi Financial Foundation funds initiatives that make a significant long-term impact on the betterment of Magnifi Financial's members and the communities they serve.

Magnifi is committed to its core values of building up our shared communities, providing financial solutions that are easy and simple, earning the trust and respect of each member through our expertise, and doing what is right for our entire membership.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Ross Bloomquist

Chief Experience Officer

888.330.8482

Ross.Bloomquist@mymagnifi.org

SOURCE: Magnifi Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/magnifi-financial-is-a-two-time-forbes-best-in-state-credit-union-ch-1178310