Payroll4Construction Breaks Down Fringe Benefit Requirements for Prevailing Wage Jobs

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Payroll4Construction, a construction payroll service and part of the Foundation Software product portfolio, released an article detailing fringe benefit requirements for contractors working on Davis-Bacon projects.
Fringe underpayment is one of the most common prevailing wage violations - and one of the most preventable.
Misunderstanding what qualifies as fringe benefits or incorrectly documenting each fringe can lead to back wages, debarment and strained relationships across all tiers of the project.
"What's Included in Fringe Benefits on Prevailing Wage Jobs" addresses these challenges directly, covering what the Davis-Bacon fringe rate includes and how contractors can meet the requirements. Other key topics covered are:
Which benefit types qualify - health insurance, pension contributions, vacation funds, apprenticeship contributions and life or disability coverage
The difference between bona fide benefit plans and cash fringe payments, including the tax implications of each
Why existing company benefits do not automatically satisfy prevailing wage fringe obligations
How fringe tracking affects certified payroll reporting accuracy
Contractors who want to understand their compliance expectations and produce accurate certified payroll reports will find the article a strong compliance reference.
To learn more about fringe benefit requirements on prevailing wage jobs, read the full article here.
Payroll4Construction, LLC
Payroll4Construction is a payroll solution just for contractors. Payroll4Construction can help manage certified payroll reporting, complete multi-jurisdiction processing, handle union tracking, cut checks, issue direct deposits and so much more. For information, visit payroll4construction.com, call (800) 949-9620 or email info@payroll4construction.com.
Foundation Software, LLC
Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.
Media Contacts
Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933
Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811-5926 x 4823
SOURCE: Payroll4Construction
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/payroll4construction-breaks-down-fringe-benefit-requirements-for-1178790