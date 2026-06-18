Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Veritas Association Management, a leading association management company serving healthcare and medical specialty organizations, has expanded its service offerings to include strategic planning and board facilitation services designed specifically for healthcare associations.

The new service helps boards and leadership teams develop actionable strategic roadmaps while navigating the rapidly changing healthcare environment, including workforce challenges, technological innovation, evolving reimbursement models and shifting member expectations.

"Healthcare associations face a level of complexity that requires more than operational excellence," said Sue O'Sullivan, CEO of Veritas Association Management. "Boards need a trusted partner who understands both the day-to-day realities of running an association and the broader forces shaping healthcare. Our strategic planning services help organizations identify priorities, align leadership, and build a roadmap for the future."

Unlike traditional strategic planning engagements that often occur every several years, Veritas encourages associations to view strategy as an ongoing governance responsibility. The firm's approach combines facilitated board engagement, environmental scanning, stakeholder input, and practical implementation guidance tailored to each organization's mission and goals.

The service builds upon Veritas' extensive experience managing healthcare associations and supporting physician leaders, clinicians, researchers and volunteers across a wide range of medical specialties.

A key differentiator behind the new offering is Veritas' Executive Director Council, an internal leadership group composed of executive directors from across the company's client portfolio. The council meets monthly to discuss emerging industry trends, share best practices and exchange insights on issues affecting healthcare associations.

"One of the greatest advantages of working with Veritas is that our clients benefit from the collective experience of an entire leadership community," said Keith Hume, chair of the Veritas Executive Director Council. "Our executive directors are constantly sharing knowledge, discussing challenges and identifying opportunities. That collaboration strengthens our ability to provide strategic guidance and helps ensure our clients are prepared for what's next."

The Executive Director Council was established to foster collaboration among Veritas leaders and create a forum for discussing issues ranging from governance and member engagement to artificial intelligence, healthcare policy, conference trends and organizational sustainability.

According to Veritas leaders, many healthcare associations today face growing pressure to demonstrate value to members while continuing to advance their professions and specialties. Strategic planning helps organizations prioritize initiatives, allocate resources effectively, and remain relevant in an increasingly complex healthcare landscape.

"Our role extends beyond managing operations and keeping things status quo," O'Sullivan said. "We help association leaders think strategically about where they are today, where they want to go, and the resources they need to get there. Once the strategic goals are set, it's our job to help them achieve them."

For more information about Veritas Association Management and its strategic planning services, visit Veritasamc.com.

About Veritas Association Management

Veritas Association Management provides full-service association management, strategic leadership, governance support, meeting management, membership services and operational expertise for healthcare and medical specialty organizations. Through a collaborative team of experienced association professionals, Veritas helps organizations strengthen operations, advance their missions and create lasting impact for the professionals and patients they serve. To request a proposal visit Veritasamc.com/get-started/

Sue O'Sullivan, Co-Founder and CEO of Veritas Association Management



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Source: Veritas Association Management