Italian Ambassador Marco Peronaci Commends UNICO National's INSIEME Initiative to Strengthen Italian Language Education in U.S. High Schools

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / UNICO National proudly announces that Ambassador Marco Peronaci, Ambassador of Italy to the United States, has formally recognized and expressed his support for the organization's INSIEME Initiative, a national effort designed to strengthen Italian language and cultural education in American high schools.

In a letter addressed to UNICO National, Ambassador Peronaci supported the initiative's commitment to expanding educational opportunities that connect students with the Italian language, culture, and shared heritage between Italy and the United States.

"Educational initiatives that promote language learning and cultural exchange contribute to the vitality of the relationship between Italy and the United States and help future generations to connect with our rich common heritage," Ambassador Peronaci wrote.

The Ambassador noted that the INSIEME Initiative represents a thoughtful approach to supporting students and educators engaged in Italian studies and recognized the significant contribution of the John D. Calandra Italian American Institute, whose academic leadership helps ensure the educational excellence of the program.

Ambassador Peronaci also acknowledged UNICO National's longstanding commitment to education, charitable giving, and cultural preservation within the Italian American community.

"It is my hope that this effort will encourage meaningful educational engagement and contribute to a broader appreciation of the cultural and historical connections between the United States and Italy," the Ambassador concluded.

"UNICO National is pleased to have Ambassador Peronaci's support, which recognizes the importance of preserving and expanding Italian language education for future generations," said Joseph Nasello, President of UNICO National. "UNICO has proudly invested in education, culture, and community service for more than a century. Through the INSIEME Initiative, we are building lasting partnerships that will inspire students, strengthen Italian language programs, and reinforce the enduring friendship between the United States and Italy. We are honored to have the encouragement of the Italian Embassy as we work together to ensure that Italian heritage and language continue to thrive in our nation's schools."

The INSIEME Initiative is a flagship educational program of UNICO National that seeks to revitalize and expand Italian language instruction in American high schools by creating partnerships among schools, educators, universities, Italian institutions, and Italian American organizations. Through grants, mentorship opportunities, leadership development, professional educator support, and community engagement, the initiative is designed to inspire the next generation of Italian language learners and cultural ambassadors.

"This recognition from Ambassador Peronaci is a tremendous honor and affirms the importance of preserving and advancing Italian language education in the United States," said Anthony C. Marucci, Jr., Chairman of National INSIEME. "UNICO National is committed to ensuring that future generations have meaningful opportunities to study the Italian language, appreciate Italian culture, and strengthen the enduring friendship between our two nations."

UNICO National will formally introduce the INSIEME Initiative to invited high school administrators, Italian language educators, students, and community leaders during the INSIEME High School Fall Congress on September 23, 2026, at the County College of Morris in Randolph, New Jersey. The event will bring together educational leaders and representatives from Italy and the Italian American community to discuss strategies for expanding Italian language education throughout the United States.

About UNICO National

Founded in 1922, UNICO National is the largest Italian American service organization in the United States. Through scholarships, charitable programs, educational initiatives, cultural preservation, and community service, UNICO National promotes the heritage, values, and contributions of Italian Americans while supporting initiatives that strengthen education and civic engagement nationwide.

Media Contact:

Anthony C. Marucci, Jr.

Chairman, National INSIEME Initiative

UNICO National

Email: consultant@unico.org

Phone: (973) 808-0035

SOURCE: UNICO National

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/italian-ambassador-marco-peronaci-commends-unico-nationals-insieme-initiative-to-strength-1179120