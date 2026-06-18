Industry Veteran Paul Clothier Officially Unveils New Practical Guide Book: 'Mastering Mobile Learning Design'

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / As smartphones become the primary gateway for digital information and workplace support, organizations face a growing challenge: creating learning that works effectively on a small screen. Addressing this shift, former Apple senior instructional designer Paul Clothier has launched his new book, Mastering Mobile Learning Design: A Practical Guide, offering training professionals a blueprint for today's mobile-first world.

Drawing on more than 40 years of industry experience, Clothier emphasizes that learning on a smartphone isn't simply desktop training shrunk to fit a smaller display; it requires an entirely new framework that accounts for divided attention spans and rapid technological advancements in AI.

"Smartphones have changed how people access learning and support, yet much of the available guidance still treats smartphone learning as a smaller version of desktop e-learning," said Clothier. "Designing for smartphones requires a different approach. People are busy, their attention is divided, and they need clear, useful information at the moment they need it."

Written for instructional designers, CLOs, teachers, and trainers, Mastering Mobile Learning Design offers practical guidance for creating smartphone learning that is clear, engaging, and designed for how people learn, work, and access information today.

"Many organizations still design smartphone learning as though people are sitting at a desk with plenty of time and attention," said Clothier. "In reality, they may be travelling, working, solving problems, or looking for answers in the middle of a busy day."

Mastering Mobile Learning Design delivers an actionable, step-by-step roadmap for utilizing video, multimedia graphics, interactive elements, and strategic storytelling to build purposeful, bite-sized training. Rather than focusing purely on theory, the text provides immediate solutions for integrating social learning, gamification, and real-time performance support directly into the modern flow of work.

Furthermore, Clothier directly tackles the evolving digital landscape by mapping out how generative AI can empower instructional designers offering concrete workflows for rapid topic research, content drafting, audience adaptation, and the next generation of AI-assisted personalization tools.

"The people you're designing for are busy, and they need something useful right now," said Clothier. "If learning isn't clear, relevant, and easy to use, people will move on. Mastering Mobile Learning Design shows how to create learning that respects their time and helps them get what they need."

Mastering Mobile Learning Design: A Practical Guide

Publisher: Routledge (Taylor & Francis)

Release date: April 23, 2026

ISBN-13: ?978-1032008080

Available from: https://www.amazon.com/Mastering-Mobile-Learning-Design-Practical/dp/1032008083

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Paul Clothier is an instructional designer, author, educator, and speaker with more than 40 years of experience in learning design. He spent over a decade at Apple designing mobile learning for global sales teams and currently teaches instructional design and generative AI for the University of Cambridge. He speaks regularly at international conferences on learning, technology, and AI, and is the author of Mastering Mobile Learning Design: A Practical Guide.

For more information, please visit https://www.paulclothier.com or find him on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/paulclothier/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Paul Clothier

paul@paulclothier.com

+44 754 820 7425[2

SOURCE: Paul Clothier

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/industry-veteran-paul-clothier-officially-unveils-new-practical-1179227