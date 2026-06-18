Acclarity Group: Acclarity Recognized by Honda with Prestigious Outstanding Value Supplier Award

The 2026 Outstanding Value Supplier Award recognizes Acclarity's commitment to value, innovation, and operational excellence in support of Honda's North American business operations

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Acclarity, a provider of people-powered accounting, finance, technology, and business intelligence solutions, is proud to announce it has been named a recipient of Honda's 2026 Outstanding Value Supplier Award. The accolade is one of Honda's highest honors for indirect procurement partners that consistently deliver outstanding performance, cost efficiencies, and impactful business results across North America.

The Outstanding Value Supplier Award was presented during Honda's Indirect Procurement Supplier Conference held in Dublin, Ohio. The annual conference brings together Honda leaders and supplier partners in North America to celebrate excellence, strengthen collaboration, and recognize organizations that have made significant contributions to Honda's business success. This year's theme was "Driving Forward Together," which emphasized collaboration between Honda and its suppliers.

Acclarity was one of only six suppliers selected for the Outstanding Value category, an honor recognizing suppliers that provide a strong competitive advantage through forward-thinking solutions and cost efficiency. With a collaborative approach and deep expertise across finance, accounting, risk management, compliance, and technology transformation, Acclarity helps organizations like Honda improve decision-making and streamline operations, driving cost savings and strengthening business performance in measurable ways.

"We are deeply honored to receive Honda's 2026 Outstanding Value Supplier Award," said Carlos Damasceno, CEO of Acclarity. "Our professionals work as an extension of our clients' teams, combining financial expertise, operational experience, and technology-enabled solutions to create measurable value. Honda's acknowledgment of our work is meaningful to us and speaks to the true power of collaboration in our business partnerships."

According to Honda, the company spent more than $7 billion in 2025 on equipment, materials, products, and services from more than 5,600 indirect suppliers supporting its business and manufacturing operations throughout North America. From technology and professional services to facility support and operational solutions, these supplier partnerships are essential to Honda's ability to maintain excellence across its diverse portfolio of products and services, especially as the company continues to evolve in response to changing customer expectations and market conditions.

Combining industry expertise, a customer-centric approach, and a focus on operational excellence, Acclarity helps organizations identify opportunities for improvement and maximize value across their operations. "This award reflects our team's commitment to delivering clarity, accuracy, and actionable insights that help clients make better business decisions. We are grateful for the opportunity to support Honda and proud to be recognized alongside some of the most respected organizations in North America," added Damasceno.

The 2026 Honda Outstanding Value Supplier Award is a testament to Acclarity's ability to build lasting, collaborative partnerships and deliver results that directly contribute to client success. Looking ahead, the company plans to grow and expand its capabilities while maintaining its focus on helping clients navigate change, improve performance, and achieve long-term business goals.

Interested readers can learn more about Acclarity by visiting the company's website or contacting Acclarity directly.

About Acclarity

Acclarity is a business advisory and consulting firm that helps organizations improve performance through accounting, finance, and technology solutions. The firm serves clients from high-growth and private equity-backed companies to Fortune 50 enterprises and nonprofit organizations, delivering expertise in financial operations, strategic planning, transaction advisory, risk and compliance, business intelligence, and valuation services.

For more information, please visit https://www.acclaritygroup.com.

Contact:

Amanda Dudley

VP of Marketing

adudley@acclaritygroup.com

(855) 222-1229 ext. 361

SOURCE: Acclarity Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/acclarity-recognized-by-honda-with-prestigious-outstanding-value-sup-1179229