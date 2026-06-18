Proscenic Launches Prime Day Deals for Smarter Everyday Cleaning

BERLIN, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proscenic, a smart home cleaning brand, today announced its Prime Day 2026 campaign, featuring four cleaning solutions: Q8 Max+, Q10, P20 and F10 Ultra. From June 23 to June 26, customers can save up to 40% on selected wet and dry vacuums, cordless vacuums and robot vacuums.

A Continued Focus on Smarter Everyday Cleaning

Recognizing that modern households face evolving cleaning challenges-from summer spills and kitchen messes to pet hair, dust and daily floor maintenance-Proscenic's latest Prime Day lineup is designed to make home care faster, easier and more flexible. Rather than focusing on a single cleaning scenario, the collection brings together wet and dry cleaning, cordless vacuuming and automated floor care to support different routines and living spaces:

Proscenic Q8 MAX+ Robot Vacuum : (RRP €239.99, now only €149.99) Designed for automated floor care, the Q8 MAX+ supports regular vacuuming and mopping while helping reduce manual cleaning time in larger living spaces.

(RRP €239.99, now only €149.99) Designed for automated floor care, the Q8 MAX+ supports regular vacuuming and mopping while helping reduce manual cleaning time in larger living spaces. Proscenic Q10 Robot Vacuum: (RRP €169.99, now only €137.26) A smart entry point into automated cleaning, the Q10 is suitable for smaller apartments, individual rooms or customers trying a robot vacuum for the first time.

Proscenic P20 Cordless Vacuum : (RRP €189.99, now only €149.99) Built for flexible daily cleaning, the P20 helps remove dust, crumbs, and pet hair from floors, upholstery, corners, and other hard-to-reach areas..

(RRP €189.99, now only €149.99) Built for flexible daily cleaning, the P20 helps remove dust, crumbs, and pet hair from floors, upholstery, corners, and other hard-to-reach areas.. Proscenic F10 Ultra Wet and Dry Vacuum: (RRP €209.99, now only €169.56) A practical all-in-one solution for hard-floor cleaning, combining vacuuming and mopping in one step. It is ideal for spilled drinks, kitchen stains, and everyday wet or dry messes.





This Prime Day campaign gives customers an opportunity to upgrade their cleaning routine with solutions tailored to real household needs. The offers will be available during the campaign period on Amazon. Prices, coupons and availability may vary by platform, market. Customers are encouraged to check product pages for final details before purchase. By combining practical product choices Proscenic aims to help shoppers choose the right cleaning upgrade before the busy summer season continues.

For further information requests, feel free to contact us at: marketing.de@proscenicmkt.com.

About Proscenic

Founded in 2013, Proscenic develops smart cleaning solutions for modern households. Its product range includes cordless vacuums, wet and dry vacuums and robot vacuums designed to make everyday cleaning easier, faster and more efficient.

Contact: Zhu Judy, marketing.de@proscenicmkt.com