Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - DEKS MEDIA L.L.C today announced the launch of Ventora, an AI-powered business builder platform designed to help aspiring entrepreneurs transform ideas into online businesses without relying on traditional startup teams. The platform combines specialized AI agents that support business analysis, product creation, market validation, and marketing execution to simplify the journey from concept to commercialization.

Ventora



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The launch comes as AI-powered coding tools continue to gain widespread adoption among entrepreneurs and independent creators. While these technologies have made it significantly easier to build applications and digital products, many founders still face the challenge of turning those products into sustainable businesses.

Ventora was created to address that gap.

Rather than focusing solely on software generation, the platform is designed to support multiple stages of business creation that have traditionally required separate specialists and significant resources. According to the company, Ventora's AI agents assist users with identifying opportunities, evaluating market potential, supporting product development, and preparing marketing activities intended to attract early customers.

Additional information about the platform is available through the Ventora website.

Historically, launching an online business required access to developers, marketers, analysts, designers, and often substantial financial investment. For many aspiring founders, these barriers prevented promising ideas from progressing beyond the planning stage.

The emergence of AI-assisted development tools has begun to change that reality by reducing technical barriers to entry. However, building a product represents only one part of the entrepreneurial process.

Validating whether demand exists, determining how to position a product, selecting appropriate monetization strategies, and developing effective customer acquisition approaches remain significant challenges for many early-stage entrepreneurs.

Ventora aims to simplify these processes through a more integrated approach.

Through Ventora's launch capabilities, users can access AI-supported workflows intended to reduce the operational complexity associated with business creation. The platform seeks to enable entrepreneurs to move more efficiently from idea generation to market entry while minimizing reliance on traditional startup infrastructure.

"Building an application is no longer the hardest part of entrepreneurship," said Igor Trunov, Founder of Ventora. "The bigger challenge is turning that application into a real business. We launched Ventora to help aspiring entrepreneurs navigate that journey by providing AI-powered support across the stages that often prevent great ideas from becoming successful ventures."

The company believes that lowering these barriers may expand access to entrepreneurship for individuals who previously lacked the technical expertise, resources, or support networks often associated with launching a business.

Industry professionals with specialized knowledge, creators with engaged audiences, and first-time founders may increasingly benefit from technologies designed to simplify execution and reduce dependence on large teams.

Ventora also reflects a broader shift taking place within the startup ecosystem. As AI capabilities evolve, entrepreneurs may spend less time coordinating operational functions and more time focusing on identifying opportunities, understanding customer needs, and making strategic decisions.

Information regarding Ventora's pricing options is available for entrepreneurs interested in evaluating how AI-powered business-building tools align with their objectives and stage of development.

While entrepreneurship will continue to require creativity, resilience, and sound judgment, the company believes that intelligent systems can help reduce many of the practical obstacles that have historically prevented individuals from pursuing their ideas.

As AI continues to reshape how businesses are launched and operated, Ventora seeks to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with tools designed to support the transition from inspiration to execution.

Additional insights regarding AI-powered entrepreneurship and digital business creation can be found through Ventora's founder resources.

About Ventora

Ventora is an AI-powered business builder platform operated by DEKS MEDIA L.L.C, a Florida-based company focused on reducing traditional barriers to entrepreneurship. Through specialized AI agents supporting business analysis, market validation, product development, marketing execution, and launch workflows, Ventora aims to help aspiring entrepreneurs transform ideas into online businesses with greater speed and autonomy.

About DEKS MEDIA L.L.C

DEKS MEDIA L.L.C is a Florida-based company dedicated to developing digital solutions that expand access to entrepreneurship and support innovation through emerging technologies.

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Source: PRNews OU