DJ Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF Acc (CSHD LN) Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jun-2026 / 21:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 113.8547 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27500860 CODE: CSHD LN ISIN: FR0010510XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010510XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSHD LN Sequence No.: 432398 EQS News ID: 2349402 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2026 15:05 ET (19:05 GMT)