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ACCESS Newswire
18.06.2026 22:14 Uhr
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MENTOR Names Thomasina "Tomi" Hiers as Board Chair, Strengthening Philanthropic Leadership to Expand Opportunity for Young People

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / MENTOR, the unifying champion for expanding quality mentoring relationships for young people, today announced Thomasina "Tomi" Hiers as its new Board Chair, following the organization's June Board of Directors meeting.

Hiers brings deep experience in philanthropy and youth development through her leadership at the Annie E. Casey Foundation, where she serves as vice president of the Center for Civic Sites and Community Change, and more than 20 years of executive experience leading public, nonprofit, and philanthropic organizations. Her appointment reflects a growing recognition across sectors that relationships - and the social capital they create - are essential to expanding opportunities for young people.

"Who you know matters. The people in your corner shape the opportunities you can access," said Hiers. "I'm honored to step into this role at a time when the mentoring movement is gaining momentum, and we have an opportunity to strengthen the connections that help young people thrive."

MENTOR leads, expands, and strengthens the mentoring movement, building capacity so that more young people have access to supportive relationships in their schools, workplaces, and communities. Today, millions of young people benefit from mentoring relationships, yet too many still lack access to the connections that open doors.

As Board Chair, Hiers will help guide MENTOR's continued focus on expanding the reach and quality of mentoring, advancing cross-sector partnerships, and engaging philanthropic leaders to invest in relationship-centered solutions.

"Tomi brings a powerful combination of strategic vision and deep understanding of how systems, philanthropy, and community intersect," said Jermaine Myrie, MENTOR's CEO. "Her leadership will help accelerate our work to ensure that all young people have access to the relationships that support their growth and success."

Hiers succeeds Ernesto Anguilla, whose leadership helped strengthen MENTOR's national impact and deepen its partnerships across the mentoring movement.

To learn more about MENTOR and the mentoring movement, visit www.mentoring.org.

About MENTOR
MENTOR is the unifying champion for expanding quality mentoring relationships in the United States. Through its national network of Affiliates and partnerships with youth-serving organizations, corporations, and public leaders, MENTOR works to ensure every young person has access to the support and opportunities they need to thrive.

MENTOR's Contact:
Abbie Evans
Chief External Affairs Officer
aevans@mentoring.org
(202) 997-4102

SOURCE: MENTOR



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/mentor-names-thomasina-%22tomi%22-hiers-as-board-chair-strengthening-philanthropic-leadership-1178107

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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