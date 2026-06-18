SETO Holdings, Inc.: SETO Holdings Subsidiary Launches Siesta Billy Coastal Lifestyle Inspired Beverage Platform

Seto Digital, Inc introduces culturally driven digital participation ecosystem built around the concept of earned leisure to support planned beverage and experiential engagement launch.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / SETO Holdings, Inc (OTCID:SETO) ("SETO" or the "Company"), a publicly traded, vertically integrated beverage and lifestyle platform operating at the intersection of consumer packaged goods, experiential marketing, and digital infrastructure, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Seto Digital, Inc, has launched, Siesta Billy , a new coastal lifestyle and utility-based engagement brand platform centered around the concept of earned leisure.

SETO Digital, Inc has entered into an exclusive licensed creative collaboration agreement to utilize the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT #4440, which will serve as the artistic and cultural inspiration behind the Siesta Billy character identity, storytelling, and broader brand aesthetic.

The Brand is being curated as a culturally driven ecosystem blending premium beverage offerings, community participation, experiential access, lifestyle merchandise, and digital engagement initiatives designed to support an evolving consumer brand platform.

The platform is being developed in collaboration with SETO's previously disclosed technology and digital infrastructure partners, including BLAQclouds Inc. and Autonomous City, in connection with utility-based engagement systems, digital participation infrastructure, and future experiential marketing platform capabilities.

Built Around "Earned Leisure"

Siesta Billy is designed around a simple philosophy: work hard, unplug intentionally, and enjoy the moment without over-complication or pretense.

The platform's identity draws inspiration from coastal culture, dockside gatherings, boating communities, relaxed hospitality, sunset rituals, and modern social experiences centered around accessibility, individuality, and community.

"Siesta Billy represents a mindset more than a product," said Janon Costley, Chairman & CEO of SETO Holdings, Inc. "It's rooted in the idea of earned leisure - knowing when the work is done and creating experiences people genuinely want to participate in. We believe the next generation of consumer brands will increasingly blend lifestyle, engagement, culture, and technology into more connected ecosystems."

Utility-Based Engagement Infrastructure

Siesta Billy will initially launch through utility-based engagement initiatives designed to support community participation, experiential access, digital engagement, and future brand activations across physical and digital channels.

Planned engagement initiatives may include:

Community-driven participation programs

Experiential access and hospitality activations

Lifestyle merchandise and collectible releases

Verified engagement and participation systems

Future digital utility and access frameworks tied to brand experiences

Any digital or engagement initiatives associated with Siesta Billy are intended solely for utility, participation, experiential access, and engagement purposes and are not intended to represent securities, investment contracts, or financial products.

Creative Collaboration and Brand Identity

The licensed BAYC #4440 collaboration is intended to function exclusively as a creative and storytelling element supporting the Siesta Billy ecosystem.

SETO believes culturally resonant intellectual property, community engagement, and scalable digital infrastructure will play an increasingly important role in the future evolution of beverage, hospitality, and lifestyle brands.

The collaboration is not positioned as a consumer crypto product, investment offering, or financial instrument, and ownership or interaction with related digital assets does not confer ownership, equity, or economic participation in SETO Holdings, Inc..

Future Beverage Expansion

SETO expects Siesta Billy to evolve into a broader consumer platform that will potentially include; premium tequila, ready-to-drink offerings, experiential hospitality concepts, and additional lifestyle extensions aligned with the brand's coastal identity and engagement ecosystem. Seto Digital will work closely with other wholly owned subsidiaries in the Seto Holdings ecosystem, including CapCity Beverage , Preffered Brands USA and others on the execution of the Beverage platform development, product launches, sales and distribution.

Additional announcements regarding product launches, collaborations, experiential activations, and platform developments are expected in future phases. Website: www.siestabilly.com

About Siesta Billy

Siesta Billy is a premium coastal lifestyle brand built around earned leisure, community, culture, and unforgettable experiences. Inspired by boat days, beach days, dockside gatherings, sunsets, and social connection, the brand celebrates a relaxed yet elevated way of living.

More than a tequila brand, Siesta Billy is a lifestyle ecosystem spanning hospitality, experiences, merchandise, and community engagement, powered by a proprietary digital participation platform designed to connect consumers with the brand through rewards, access, experiences, and ownership opportunities. Siesta Billy is about enjoying the moment without overcomplicating it.

Siesta Billy is powered by $BILL a utility-based digital participation token that supports engagement throughout the expanding Siesta Billy ecosystem.

Clock Out ...... Glass Up . Join the Siesta Fiesta: www.siestabilly.com

About SETO Digital

Seto Digital, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of SETO Holdings, Inc. formed to manage and oversee the Company's enterprise digital infrastructure, verification systems, data architecture, and engagement platforms across its operating ecosystem

About SETO Holdings, Inc.

A Gateway for Global Spirits, Innovation & Shareholder Value

SETO Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded (OTCID:SETO), vertically integrated total beverage platform redefining the future of premium beverages through cultural relevance, vertical integration, and digital innovation. Guided by its mission to "Own the Spirit", SETO merges production, distribution, marketing, technology, and capital markets into a unified engine for scalable brand growth for under-valued companies and founders.

Website: www.seto-holdings.com

About BLAQclouds, Inc.

BLAQclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments.

Website: www.BLAQclouds.io

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future brand development, experiential initiatives, engagement systems, beverage expansion plans, digital infrastructure initiatives, and strategic outcomes. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially due to market conditions, regulatory developments, execution risks, and other factors.

Any digital or engagement initiatives referenced herein are intended solely for utility, participation, experiential access, and engagement purposes and do not represent securities, investment contracts, or financial products.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations

IR@seto-holdings.com

www.seto-holdings.com

Ticker: OTC ID: SETO

Exchange: OTC Markets

SOURCE: SETO Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/seto-holdings-subsidiary-launches-siesta-billytm-coastal-lifestyle-in-1179245