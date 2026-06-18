EQS-News: Martial Arts History Museum / Key word(s): Consumer

Martial Arts Museum Announces Free Admission for all Fathers on Father's Day



18.06.2026 / 22:22 CET/CEST

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GLENDALE, CA - June 18, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - This Father's Day, give your dad an unforgettable experience by taking him to the Martial Arts History Museum. Located in the heart of Glendale, California, the museum is opening its doors to honor fathers everywhere, offering free admittance for all dads on Father's Day, June 21, 2026 from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Designed by a Disney artist, the Martial Arts History Museum is the only facility of its kind in the world. Spanning 8,000 square feet, the museum offers an immersive journey through Asian cultural history, the birth of MMA, and the artistic evolution of martial arts. Dads and their families can explore an incredible collection of martial arts movie props, scary ninjas, Japanese samurai artifacts, a history of anime, and even an authentic workout item used by the legendary icon Bruce Lee. The museum has become a cultural landmark in the Los Angeles area, drawing high-profile visitors and celebrity guests such as Keanu Reeves, Danny Trejo, Marisa Tomei, Steve Oedekerk, and Duff McKagan. While navigating other Los Angeles museums often means dealing with heavy traffic and expensive parking fees, the Martial Arts History Museum offers an easy, stress-free alternative for a special Father's Day outing. The event runs from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Father's Day at 201 N. Brand Blvd., B100, Glendale, CA 91203. Convenient parking is located at 222 N. Orange, with the first 90 minutes free in the tower. Admission is completely free for fathers, $12 for adults, and $5 for children. For more information about the museum or to plan your visit, please visit MAmuseum.com . About the Martial Arts History Museum: The Martial Arts History Museum is an educational and cultural facility dedicated to preserving the history, art, and legacy of martial arts. Through unique exhibits, media, and historical artifacts from China, Japan, Korea, the Philippines, and beyond, the museum highlights the profound positive influence martial arts has had on global culture and film.

News Source: Martial Arts History Museum





18.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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