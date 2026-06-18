Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum dieser 19M-CAD-Silber-Junior fast 1 Mio. Unzen Gold versteckt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.06.2026 22:36 Uhr
207 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation: CHARLES S. COHEN PAYS OFF JUDGMENT DEBT TO FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation announces that Developer/Entrepreneur Charles S. Cohen has paid the full balance of the judgment debt held by Fortress Investment Group after more than two years of litigation, reports David López, General Counsel for Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation. Now that Mr. Cohen's personal obligation to pay the Fortress judgment debt has been satisfied in full, the specter of a Receiver being appointed has been vacated and rendered moot by operation of law."

Cohen was a 20+ year client of Fortress, and the many financings they closed were financially rewarding to both parties for over two decades. The relationship deteriorated in January 2024 when Cohen Brothers alleged that Fortress had reneged on a loan extension to a borrowing entity controlled by Cohen. Subsequently, a personal guarantee of loan principal from Cohen was adjudicated in favor of Fortress.

"Charles Cohen has always honored his personal obligations," stated López. "The pay-off of the outstanding balance of the Fortress judgment is consistent with Mr. Cohen's integrity and confirms his character as an honorable businessman."

CONTACT:

Barbara Wagner


Barbara Wagner Communications


(917) 751-4387


barbara@bwagnerpr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2997421/Cohen_Brothers_Realty_Corporation__Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/charles-s-cohen-pays-off-judgment-debt-to-fortress-investment-group-302804878.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.