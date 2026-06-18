Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Nathalie Megann, CPIR, President & Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI) along with members of the capital market community, joined Berk Sumen, Managing Director, TSX and TSXV Company Services, to close the market to celebrate the start of CIRI's 39th Annual Investor Relations Conference.





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CIRI's Annual Conference is one of the largest gatherings of investor relations (IR) practitioners in the world. Over two days of programming, the Conference brings together industry leaders and IR experts that offer their views and advice during numerous breakout sessions, panel discussions and presentations.

CIRI is a professional, not-for-profit association of executives responsible for communication between public corporations, investors and the financial community. With four Chapters and close to 400 members across Canada, CIRI is one of the world's largest societies of IR professionals.

To learn more, please visit ciri.org.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302131

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange