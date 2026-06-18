Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd: Teva Releases Q2 2026 Aide Memoire

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) announced today that its Q2 2026 Aide Memoire is available on the "Investors" page on its website.

Q2 2026 Aide Memoire

Teva has compiled this document with public information that was previously provided by Teva in order to assist investors ahead of second quarter 2026 results, which are expected to be released on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. ET, followed by a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on the same day. This document is based on Teva's prior results, management's previous commentary about Teva's business outlook and data from select independent sources.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is transforming into a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company, enabled by a world-class generics business. For over 120 years, Teva's commitment has never wavered. From innovating in the fields of neuroscience and immunology to providing complex generic medicines, biosimilars and pharmacy brands worldwide, Teva is dedicated to addressing patients' needs, now and in the future. At Teva, We Are All In For Better Health. To learn more about how, visit www.tevapharm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the Aide Memoire document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace; our significant indebtedness; our business and operations in general; compliance, regulatory and litigation matters; other financial and economic risks; and other factors discussed in this press release, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2026, and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including in the sections captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements." Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Teva Media Inquiries

TevaCommunicationsNorthAmerica@tevapharm.com

Teva Investor Relations Inquiries

TevaIR@Tevapharm.com