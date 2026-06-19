Lucara Diamond Corp.: LUCARA ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq FNGM: LUC) - PDF Version

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") held its Annual General and Special Meeting ("Meeting") of shareholders in Vancouver, British Columbia today. Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the Meeting as outlined in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 30, 2026 ("Circular"):

Board Members

Shareholders elected the following seven board members at the Meeting, with shareholders represented by proxy or in person voting in respect of each individual director as follows:

Director Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Vote Withheld Sheila Colman 605,859,839 98.07 % 8,684,278 1.41 % Paul Conibear 606,417,898 98.16 % 8,126,219 1.32 % Ian Gibbs 605,997,575 98.09 % 8,546,542 1.38 % Melissa Harmon 613,444,989 99.30 % 1,099,128 0.18 % William Lamb 611,494,428 98.98 % 3,049,689 0.49 % Adam Lundin 591,700,497 95.78 % 22,843,620 3.70 % Peter J. O'Callaghan 605,231,953 97.97 % 9,312,164 1.51 %

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders appointed Ernst & Young LLP as Lucara's auditors with 99.82% of votes cast in favour and 0.18% of votes were withheld on such appointment.

Approval of the Company's new Omnibus Plan

Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution to approve a new Omnibus Plan for the Company, replacing the existing stock option plan, share unit plan, and deferred share unit plan. This resolution passed with 84.49% of votes cast in favour and 14.99% of votes cast against.

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Management's approach to executive compensation, disclosed in Lucara's Circular, was approved with 90.09% of votes cast in favour and 9.39% of votes cast against.

Following the Meeting, Paul Conibear will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.

On behalf of the Board,

William Lamb

President and Chief Executive Officer

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ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana. Karowe is the only diamond mine in the world to have recovered nine diamonds in excess of 1,000 carats in weight. The Karowe Mine has been in production since 2012 and is the focus of the Company's operations and development activities. Karowe is transitioning from open pit to underground mining with the development of the UGP. The UGP is designed to access the highest value portion of the Karowe orebody. Underground development ore from the UGP is scheduled to begin replacing unprocessed run-of-mine stockpiles in 2027, with full-scale underground production planned for the first half of 2028.

Lucara has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. Lucara and its subsidiaries operate transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment, and community relations. Lucara is certified by the Responsible Jewellery Council, complies with the Kimberley Process, and has adopted the IFC Performance Standards and the World Bank Group's Environmental, Health and Safety Guidelines for Mining. The development of the UGP adheres to the Equator Principles. Lucara is committed to upholding high standards while striving to deliver long-term economic benefits to Botswana and the communities in which the Company operates.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lucara pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The Company's certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Bergs Securities AB, ca@bergssecurities.se, +46 739 49 62 50. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on June 18, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

For further information, please contact: Vancouver: Hannah Reynish, Investor Relations & Communications, +1 604 674 0272| info@lucaradiamond.com; Sweden: Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations & Public Relations, +46 701 112615 | reriksson@rive6.ch

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